Give Nicole a Break, sisterhood!

Nicole Kidman rocked a VANITY FAIR pose.

Some people are being rather nasty about it. STOP IT!

Nicole. How do I love thee? Let me count the ways, again:

GREAT ACTOR!

BEAUTIFUL!

A personification of just about every woman I have ever loved, adored, fancied, admired. All rolled into one.

Sexy. Feminine. Glamorous. Kind. Timeless. Sweet.

Speaking of timeless..

THAT cover photo. Ok, yes, it’s a bit jolly hockey sticks Head Girl at Sixth Form: She-Ra via Amanda Davies off CNN.

But remember: that is NOT the same as Nicole dressing up as a school girl ffs. It is a character pose. And it captures her limitless joy in just being alive, active and as hungry for new challenges in work as she was at about 18.

She IS that girl you fancied when you were a kid and she is still the mature, distinguished, equally unattainable Goddess of today. Deal with it!

So, if you are a WOMAN? And slagging off dear old (actually, young) Nic? Then you betray sisterhood in all its many varieties. Nicole is a liberated, creative, free, beautiful spirit. A model of success and versatility. Strong, feminine, divine. That ought be embraced and admired, rather than derided.

You should be FAR more offended that Cumberbatch is dressed up like an actual movie star rather than just a solid actor, in some bizarre photo shoot with swans and a toight wet shirt without adequate muscle definition to match (imho).

LONG LIVE NICOLE, QUEEN OF EVERYTHING! X