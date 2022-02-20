20 February 2022 129 Views

Give Nicole a Break, sisterhood!

by James Murphy

Nicole Kidman rocked a VANITY FAIR pose. 

Some people are being rather nasty about it. STOP IT!

Nicole. How do I love thee? Let me count the ways, again:

  • GREAT ACTOR!
  • BEAUTIFUL!
  • A personification of just about every woman I have ever loved, adored, fancied, admired. All rolled into one. 
  • Sexy. Feminine. Glamorous. Kind. Timeless. Sweet. 

Speaking of timeless..

THAT cover photo. Ok, yes, it’s a bit jolly hockey sticks Head Girl at Sixth Form: She-Ra via Amanda Davies off CNN.

But remember: that is NOT the same as Nicole dressing up as a school girl ffs. It is a character pose. And it captures her limitless joy in just being alive, active and as hungry for new challenges in work as she was at about 18.

She IS that girl you fancied when you were a kid and she is still the mature, distinguished, equally unattainable Goddess of today. Deal with it! 

So, if you are a WOMAN? And slagging off dear old (actually, young) Nic? Then you betray sisterhood in all its many varieties. Nicole is a liberated, creative, free, beautiful spirit. A model of success and versatility. Strong, feminine, divine. That ought be embraced and admired, rather than derided.

You should be FAR more offended that Cumberbatch is dressed up like an actual movie star rather than just a solid actor, in some bizarre photo shoot with swans and a toight wet shirt without adequate muscle definition to match (imho). 

LONG LIVE NICOLE, QUEEN OF EVERYTHING! X

New

Give Nicole a Break, sisterhood!
129 Views
20 February 2022
Give Nicole a Break, sisterhood!

May interest You

Being the Ricardos Review. Charming little Number from Nicole..
310 Views
28 January 2022
Being the Ricardos Review. Charming little Number from Nicole..
#TBT LOVE ACTUALLY begins the inevitable ‘Christmas Movie’ countdown debate..
549 Views
25 November 2021
#TBT LOVE ACTUALLY begins the inevitable ‘Christmas Movie’ countdown debate..
SHE-RA heads to FILM! As in LIVE ACTION! But who should play her?
1021 Views
14 September 2021
SHE-RA heads to FILM! As in LIVE ACTION! But who should play her?

Popular

Today? I met TOM HIDDLESTON!
7467 Views
17 January 2022
Today? I met TOM HIDDLESTON!
Spiderman No Way Home Review
1173 Views
29 December 2021
Spiderman No Way Home Review

Tags

2012 action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review Reviews satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Steven Spielberg Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech: AR guided journey planning, Voxels in geospatial digital twins