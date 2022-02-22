ONE WEEK TIL THE BATMAN

Why Am I still NOT Excited??

I will see the movie, sure. I might even love it and change heart about its merits. In any event, the opening box office is gonna be huge, just probably not sustainable, especially as we veer into the newly elongated ‘summer’ at the cinema?

Y’all seem to love this new take. Maybe I am just getting old and grumpy? That said? My final list of concerns:

What is new about this version? It’s not visually striking or daring at first sight. A full on camp pop art 60s version would be braver now.

The Nolan movies appear to have ‘done’ this before. Sorry. But they did. So unless you simply set this IN said Nolan-verse, you are just copying something without giving us the full on nostalgia feast.

The score is fine. Just fine. But I can neither hum it like the Elfman march nor feel all roused up like the Zimmer stuff. So far, anyway.

CASTING! Yes, got it, R-Patz conveys the dark soul, tortured Gothic hero stuff which to be fair, eluded recent iterations of the Batman. But as a billionaire playboy who can beat you up? Not buying him. Yet.

Ditto, the villains. YOU DID NOT NEED TO CAST COLIN AS PENGUIN. And the other baddies look a bit rubbish, too. Especially when you cast Serkis as Alfred, rather than a gangster. Very odd.

But I do wish everyone involved with THE BATMAN a great and successful ride at the movies. And hope you and indeed, that I, can enjoy the product. Fingers crossed! x