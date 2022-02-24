24 February 2022 163 Views

Ben Shapiro has been caught ranking off BATMAN

by James Murphy

Yes! Ben Shapiro is a RANKER! He LOVES to rank things. 

This week, he went after BATMAN on film. Joker-ing apart? I respect Ben. He gives clear, tight, crisp, legal, honest views whilst retaining a core honesty on his own politics. His voice can grate after a while, though, and I do not agree with everything he says. But the occasional clip, sure, I watch.

In that spirit, I saw his ranking BATMAN films. Is he right? NO! This dude disses the Danny Elfman march ffs! And THE DARK KNIGHT is NOT the best, no more than BATMAN FOREVER should be his second worst.

But hey, it’s all good. Food for thought and debate!

 

New

The Problem with Putin
180 Views
24 February 2022
The Problem with Putin

Popular

Today? I met TOM HIDDLESTON!
7585 Views
17 January 2022
Today? I met TOM HIDDLESTON!
Spiderman No Way Home Review
1208 Views
29 December 2021
Spiderman No Way Home Review

Tags

2012 action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review Reviews satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Steven Spielberg Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech partners: AR guided journey planning, Voxels in geospatial digital twins, r&d