Ben Shapiro has been caught ranking off BATMAN

Yes! Ben Shapiro is a RANKER! He LOVES to rank things.

This week, he went after BATMAN on film. Joker-ing apart? I respect Ben. He gives clear, tight, crisp, legal, honest views whilst retaining a core honesty on his own politics. His voice can grate after a while, though, and I do not agree with everything he says. But the occasional clip, sure, I watch.

In that spirit, I saw his ranking BATMAN films. Is he right? NO! This dude disses the Danny Elfman march ffs! And THE DARK KNIGHT is NOT the best, no more than BATMAN FOREVER should be his second worst.

But hey, it’s all good. Food for thought and debate!