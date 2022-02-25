FLEMINGFRIDAY: JAMES BOND IN THE FRIEND Z007NE?!

INTERNAL MEMO

FROM: COMMANDER JAMES BOND, 007

TO: MOVIE VIRAL READERSHIP /Mi6 (Tanner, M, Q et al).

RE: OPERATION ‘FRIEND ZONE’.

Dear Readers

Bond here. James Bond. Been a while. Apologies. Got busied in Russia. Cannot imagine why?

I am not here to talk about the current crises (yes, plural) on the world stage. Save to say that yes, I did meet Mr Putin once. Back when he was transitioning KGB to FSB. Rather unassuming, middle manager type. Tough, ruthless and ambitious. Resourceful. But I would never have deemed him a psychotic?

Think Kronsteen, not Blofeld. A threat: yes. Dangerous, definitely. But manageable, however close to the brink he pushes us all. I have encountered and indeed, will clash with, far scarier foes, imho. That’s all I will say about SMERSH. They almost killed me. Once.

Speaking of which? I am NOT DEAD! Not YET, anyway. My timeline is fluid, canon ever changing. In that regard, NO TIME TO DIE is a kind of else-worlds fan fiction. A loving tribute to an actor who captured my genesis (Casino Royale) and my subsequent downfall and resurrection (Skyfall). A commendably artsy act of overreach. That’s it.

If I do ‘die’? It’s from a massive coronary attack (a ‘Connery’), on a beach, in Jamaica, having downed one too many Martinis and smoked a lot of post coital cigarettes. Or it’s a hail of patriotic gunfire, fighting to the last man, last hour, last breath. Trust me. I am..me.

That said? What do I fear more than any enemy action or whiff of mortality? What does EVERY man fear? Women. Their ability to at once beguile and conquer; seduce, destroy, move, weaken, inspire, motivate. That is NOT the same as sexism or misogyny. Quite the opposite, in fact.

The fact that some stories about me or actors and writers play that wrongly is out of my hands, I’m afraid. But at my core? I am a gentleman. And I adore women. Fatal weakness, for sure. I respect and admire each and every one I have had the privilege of taking for tea.

Bringing all of this together? People forget that I am as vulnerable to the affairs of the heart as any reader who might daydream of being me (don’t; seriously).

Yes, I am indeed a great lover with super soldier sperm. Yet even I, on occasion, suffer a kind of priapic permanence. It can impair rather than enable female adoration. My copious use of pills, booze and nicotine; plus PTSD and trust issues do not help me much in said field, either. But that’s another story, entirely, and for me to manage, via regular health farm spells, on M’s orders.

Cutting to the chase: for all my toughness, competence, masculine bravado and witty swagger? I AM a sensitive sort. Yes, I turn on cold language or use words like ‘bitch’ to cover my weak and weary heart. But even I long for love and when I was ‘friend zoned’ after a mission? It broke my heart more than a thousand Vesper Lynds.

And in my own canon? Let’s say it’s a 90s set-piece. You know the actor(s) I have in mind, should someone film it?

It was a simple enough infiltration mission. Spy on a man called Hugo Drax.

He was stoking wars left, right and centre. More English than the English though did not hail from here. Ghastly floppy hair and fake stammer, with contrasting notions of military might and political power. He cheated at cards (until I defeated him in a game: via reliance a tad on my beat-a-blockers, augmented by Q Branch; and a lot of champagne..but I won). We got him in the end, of course, though he is out there, somewhere. Unfinished business. Occupational hazard.

The highlight of the mission in question was the girl. GALA BRAND.

Redhead. Oxford grad. Fire and ice in one. Slim. Svelte. Elegant. Highly competent in her field. She got to Drax long before I managed it. Built her own network across London.

Lawyers. Military personnel. Estate agents. Accountants. Doctors. Theatre Directors. Even window cleaners. She knew everybody! And therein lay her strength.

Cold when needed; utterly forensic but ultimately kind and decent in every way.

Which is why the girl let me down gently. It still smarts a tad. When it does, I hit the Martini and cigarettes and replay my old missions via memory box, before sinking into a dreamless sleep. Cold shower, eggs and coffee fix all in the morning.

Gala had a torrid, passionate, tender, intimate and beautiful romantic affair with me, on the mission. And though I initially regarded that as passing time between kills and she, likewise? The girl got inside the Bond brain, soul, heart.

One catch. She was spoken for. Or rather, not so much out of league (NO girl is EVER that, and never let your own narrative say differently) as just out of reach: beyond a mutually managed, practical grasp.

And the writing was on the wall. Her messages on the mi6 comms became less ‘James I want you’ more ‘James, you are so adorable’. That sort of thing. Cancelled dates. Lots of professional assignments, last minute. Understood. We play by the same rule book.

Anyway, turns out the girl needed me and I her at a specific time. Just that. Nothing more, nothing less. That fixed point to my mind remains frozen in time. Door is ajar but never closed, just not wide open. Comms there just in case.

There is never a need for psy ops or ‘expionage’, guys. Do not check out rival suitors (indeed: block them, using suitably diplomatic excuse, if caught). Avoid temptation to have Q Branch clarify her field status, blue ticks etc. Treat it all with the strength, class and fusion of primal power to civil manner which made the whole affair possible in the first place.

Just be grateful you had the fun and keep it that way, without being a total pushover patsy wally about it, either. ‘Never let them see you bleed’. And go off to next mission, in the hope of Pussy Galore..

BOND OUT. TRANSMISSION ENDS. HAPPY WEEKEND, ONE AND ALL. GOD SAVE THE QUEEN. J x