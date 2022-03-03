Cumberbatch gets a Hollywood walk of fame Star.

WHHHHYYYYYYY????

Well, he IS a nice guy. And a prolific, competent actor. MOVIE STAR, though? And relatively young in his career? Had someone told me 25 years ago that girls would fancy him and he would be the standard romantic/action lead? I would have dated more confidently and also, become an actor, no question. But I didn’t. And Benedict is successful, even if said status owes a great deal to luck, Sherlock and association with, rather than Downey level leadership of, Marvel’s cinematic universe.

Anyway: congratulations. Just one thing, though. DON’T MAKE AWKWARD UKRAINE REFERENCES, yeah? Keep it out altogether. Or take a stand and say ‘let’s postpone this in solidarity’. Cumberbatch’s statement here, however well meaning, echoed that time the Spice Girls received a music award and dedicated it to Princess Diana (RIP) for her ‘girl power’.

Anyway: see the ceremony, below. You all love this kid, even if I fail to see his charm/appeal etc.