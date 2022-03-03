FANTASTIC BEASTS NEW TRAILER LANDS

It is here! Final-ish trailer, save TV spots.

Spoilers? Dumbledore does sex stuff with the magic nanny as he takes a shine to her..fanny. A wizard kid catches him. Dumbledore says the kid was lying when his boyfriend confronts him. Cue wizard war!

Ok I made that stuff up. But it would at least be a clear, original and new pitch. Unlike this film which is basically Hitler vs wizards? We kinda need that now. We also don’t need it. Tough call.

GREAT that JK is FINALLY being mentioned, front and centre. Shame there is n Johnny Depp.

Action, locations, stakes all in place. Some forced comedy but it is a family film of sorts so I let that pass.

It is still not made for me, as am 42. But I see the appeal and think this could provide some solid entertainment as dark and dangerous times lie ahead.