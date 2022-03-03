FANTASTIC BEASTS NEW TRAILER LANDS

It is here! Final-ish trailer, save TV spots.
- Spoilers? Dumbledore does sex stuff with the magic nanny as he takes a shine to her..fanny. A wizard kid catches him. Dumbledore says the kid was lying when his boyfriend confronts him. Cue wizard war!
- Ok I made that stuff up. But it would at least be a clear, original and new pitch. Unlike this film which is basically Hitler vs wizards? We kinda need that now. We also don’t need it. Tough call.
- GREAT that JK is FINALLY being mentioned, front and centre. Shame there is n Johnny Depp.
- Action, locations, stakes all in place. Some forced comedy but it is a family film of sorts so I let that pass.
- It is still not made for me, as am 42. But I see the appeal and think this could provide some solid entertainment as dark and dangerous times lie ahead.