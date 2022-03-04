FLEMING FRIDAY. 007 IN RUSSIA

INTERNAL MEMO / MI6

FROM: JAMES BOND, 007

FAO: M, Q, TANNER, MINISTER OF DEFENCE ET AL. Also, Readers of Movie Viral.

RE: RUSSIAN OPERATIONS

Hello, Dear Reader. Bond here. James. Bond.

How does one write a memo at a time like this? I cannot evade, avoid or trivialise the Russia problem. But it would be equally remiss of me to not acknowledge my background in dealing with that complex, beautiful, frightening, inspirational, deadly nation. Before I go there? A word on last week’s post. I had a lot of feedback on it. Thank you!

So: Gala Brand. Turns out she read the piece. And no. The girl did not friend-z007ne me. Because I am me. In effect? Circumstances brought us together and then intervened to remove the ‘bond’. I also lied when I said I did not keep track of her and the subsequent life she led. Nothing stalky or obsessive, mind. Just the occasional look in.

Anyway, turns out she is indeed still married. But separated. A wonderful mother and somehow still managing a career as a freelance security consultant to all manner of client, from villain to corporation to occasional underdog in need of help. Safe, brokered and sometimes even on the books back at HQ for HMG.

Which is why our paths seem set to cross again. Now, beware. It is over two decades on. The years have been kinder to her than they to me. But suspect she will embrace the opp. Turns out our old friend Mr Drax is back on the scene. And as I said before: we must now neutralise him. Gala is unlikely to resist the chance to help in that.

So I intend to ‘reboot’ my Gala association. Meet her afresh, anew. As though it were the first time. Zero expectation aside from a fun chance at mission closure. And if she falls for me in that adventure? Lucky me. And indeed, lucky HER. Self deprecation is not my style: be confident and clear and determined in an unimpeachable code. Resolute. Masculine. But retain chivalry and respect, to the last.

Trick is to be cool, not cold. And determined but open minded, verging on zen about whatever will be. I’ll keep you posted, albeit in a discreet, coded and gentlemanly manner.

Right. Back to RUSSIA. Thing is? I am not a good vs evil hero. In fact, I am not a hero at all. My duty is to Britain and the nation’s security. I do not help old ladies across the street or get cats out of trees (ok, maybe if I am asked very nicely). I rarely, if ever, make value judgments in the work that I do. Murder is a pox of the trade in upholding the status of the UK. It is not fun or nice work. Spy-craft is a dirty business and all the perfumes of James Bondery cannot wash away its sins. But I do have a sense of justice and ethics.

What Putin is doing now is evil, prima facie. But then so was the action by Assad in Syria: Britain almost moved against said tyrant. We blinked, and perhaps, rightly so? Surgical missile strikes aside, the brutal truth of war is that there must be both objectives and outcomes in sight.

And if one does depose a despot/dictator then make bloody sure you are not igniting civil war or setting the stage for someone far worse in their place? The fact is that Putin KNEW he could do this. Because there was little if any prospect of direct engagement, army to army, by our forces. And in any event, Britain itself IS protected. Defended. We do not want escalation.

Now: that does not preclude ongoing black ops / reprisals / potential strike / assassination, WHEN the time is right. But we must not play into the hands of someone even worse. Putin packed the Kremlin with a College of Cardinals in effect: ALL loyal to HIM and HIS ethos. Equally, many an Oligarch currently all tarnished by same bad press, were in fact ENEMIES of mad old Vlad, hence they’re coming to LONDON to bring us MONEY. Things are NEVER simple in geopolitics.

See also: China, Iran, North Korea etc. And indeed: Iraq. I supported removing Saddam, btw, back then (had his sons succeeded him, it would have made the place into a wild west for terrorism, anyway): I just opposed the rationale cited, and even left Mi6 for a period, in protest.

Civilians: take caution in your tone on social media etc. Donate to the apolitical, medical and other charities helping innocents caught in conflict. But this crisis is not ‘on’ you. You don’t NEED to say or do anything beyond feeling the pain, saying a prayer and making a donation. Please, please: do not stoke up added conflict, online. Leave that to the professionals (seriously: Putin has an entire wing of professional internet shit stirrers: beware!).

As for Russia itself? I ADORE IT! Art. Cinema. Architecture. Music. Geography. History. But for Russia, we could not have defeated the Nazis. And though it remains, always, an untrustworthy nation in its intel networks, the same is true of ANY fair-weather ally with whom we must team against bigger baddies on the horizon.

Yes, I have been and now AM often at war with Russian agents. But ideology is not morality. Politics is not culture. And espionage is never personal. War against Putin’s henchmen is not, to my mind, the same as going against ‘Russia’ per se or even ‘Russians’ (Vlad outsourced a fair deal of his black ops, in any event: long story, hence SPECTRE, Blofeld, Drax et al). For every innocent Ukrainian caught in the current evils of war, there IS a Russian counterpart, somewhere.

Seriously. I love my Russian adventures. Some of my finest hours.

FROM RUSSIA WITH LOVE: Yes, it almost killed me, but Tatiana is among my most beloved and cherished affairs. Bit of a handful and a ruddy nightmare when she would suddenly change mood, especially on holidays. But passionate, creative and talented. I miss her and have checked she is ok amidst the current crisis.

FOR YOUR EYES ONLY: A GREAT thriller! Yes, Mother Russia = baddies. But really, my conflict was with a nasty piece of work who worked for any bidder.

THE LIVING DAYLIGHTS: Think CASINO ROYALE, but sans overlong card game and devoid of self pity. I took on those within the Russian establishment who used the USSR's Afghanistan invasion to buy and sell dope. Russia itself was positively friendly in hunting down the true villains of the piece.

GOLDENEYE: My first soft reboot on film. I do love a good reboot, on screen as with romance, work, anything. Get back to distilling the essence of one’s appeal, charm, purpose. This film does so rather nicely indeed and yes, Russia is part of that DNA. Charming! Fun! With all manner of possibilities set up, ahead. Just like a perfect date, with Gala Brand, in fact. Which reminds me: I must get ready for that. Excuse me. I might be some time..



HAPPY WEEKEND ONE AND ALL. STAY VIGILANT BUT CALM, CONCERNED AND COMPASSIONATE. LEAVE THE SCARY STUFF TO ME, AFTER MY SUNDAY GOLF GAME. TRANSMISSION ENDS. BOND OUT, BUT MAY RETURN..

THIS IS DEDICATED TO A LOVELY PARROT, OWNED BY MY CANADIAN PATRONS, THE ERTELS. SLEEP WELL, JAKE. X