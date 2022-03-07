Anachronistic Academy Awards?

There was a sense, recently, that technical artforms were set to be side-lined.

As in: not getting adequate airtime in the Oscar broadcast?

I do hope that has been remedied. And if not?..

THEN IT IS TIME TO ASK SOME TOUGH QUESTIONS:

1:

Do those entrusted with the filming/editing/delivery of the ceremony not realise that THEY have a technical job? As in, without lighting, sound, editing, camerawork, special effects etc: THERE WOULD BE NOTHING TO BROADCAST?!

2:

IF you are having to trim the ceremony then think about WHY THAT IS. Years back, BAFTA managed to have BOTH television AND film awards in one night. Cue awkward film stars clapping the cast of EASTENDERS. But guess what: it was still made, staged, shown, with minimal edits. The Oscars, by contrast have always had just ONE remit: celebration of MOVIES. If people have turned off from doing that, it is NOT because the technical categories are boring or unworthy. It is due to the event having been hijacked in recent years by uninspired political gestures and unimaginative hosting / padding.

3:

There is perhaps a turning of tides? As in we do not quite know where cinema is ‘at’ in an era of Netflix et al? Interesting to note that many nominees this year gained their stronghold VIA streaming services. Now, that is still ‘film’ and yes, technical craft is part of that. But perhaps one senses those crafts being side-lined because there is an identity crisis at the very heart of the movie industry?

4:

Is there an educational deficit in HOW people learn about film? Seriously. It’s all too easy to take content for granted and focus on the actors or story etc. But those simply do not even EXIST without editing/lighting/sound/camerawork etc.

Seriously, even if one tries acting as a hobby with some of the work in clips /on phone, you STILL need to master angles, makeup, the works! And any great move in cinema history’s development begins and arguably ends with pervasive and core skills that take us right back to the dawn of photography and special effects/animation of cells etc.

5:

In short? COULD IT SIMPLY BE THAT THE OSCARS HAVE HAD THEIR DAY? Do it properly and to the max. Or do not bother at all!

Here endeth the rant. Happy Monday! x