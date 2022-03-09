A Truly Viral moment from the Sadness of the Ukraine Crisis

LET IT GO…

One cannot help but be moved by this beautiful, innocent, poetic, aesthetic, inspirational display. The vulnerability of a child yet the imagination, untouched. That trust, talent, sheer will.

Putin: I do not know what you are playing at or what caused you to change tactics so brutally. But surely even you, in the depths of your lust for power, would feel touched by seeing this?

Above all. This is a genuinely good rendition of the song. LET IT GO! Let the singer go truly ‘viral’: the power of film, even in the smallest of glimpses, remains a force for good and necessary propaganda.

Watch. Cry. Sing along!