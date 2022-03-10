obi wan kenobi : The trailer is strong with this one!

So: OBI WAN KENOBI is nearly upon is for Disney Plus.

A trailer has launched.

The good:

Ewan is looking cool here. Bit older but not THAT old.

There is a sense of where the galaxy is ‘at’: inquisitors chasing Jedi; Kenobi caught in the middle.

Contrary to some criticism? I do think it looks high budget and visually engaging.

There is a large window of possibilities here in terms of self contained dramatic licence without ruining canon.

The baddies look and sound scary. Very Palpatine via inquisitor / Knights of Old Republic.

The Bad:

Not enough Obi Wan.

No rediscovery of what he was MEANT to be as a younger guy. The prequels failed on this, too. In ONE look in the original films, Alec Guinness conveys that Obi Wan ‘gets’ Han Solo’s reckless, bad boy competence. So, though Kenobi is indeed a civilised, monkish sort? He SHOULD be part bounder / adventurer and Ewan is perfect to embody that, going all the way back to SHALLOW GRAVE / TRANSPOTTING etc.

etc. Too easy to dwell on side characters. Jedi purge should have been done by now, surely? Else Kenobi would have been caught?

NO VADER GLIMPSE. NO REAL SENSE OF PLOT/STORY ETC.

But yes: I look forward to this. The force is with it and it is one with the force!