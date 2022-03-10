TBT: WEST SIDE STORY /BLINDED BY THE LIGHT with Guest Writer ANNABEL SCHOFIELD!

Two great creators of art I love. Steven Spielberg, in film direction.

Bruce Springsteen, in music.

They are joined, today, in comparison in film legacy. Thanks to special guest critic: Annabel Schofield. Actor. Activist. Writer.

TAKE IT AWAY..I wannabe in America (to take Annabel to that tea I promised over a decade ago..).

So this weekend, I finally watched West Side Story. I have to give you some context. I watched the original with my mum and sister Amanda on Telly when I was about 8, Amanda 11.

We sat entranced, me silently stoic as ever. And then it ended. We three all sat in silence for what seemed like an eternity and then suddenly Amanda burst irreconcilably into floods of tears. I always admired her sultry ease with emotion, as I quietly stifled a Welsh tear.

It was a perfect film. Beautiful, tragic, musical, great dancing and very erotic. Perfection.

So why did Spielberg feel the need to recreate it frame by frame for an audience who a: saw the original and loved it or b: are too young and think not only is it irrelevant , but that it’s also corny and boring????

I feel that it’s pure arrogance and I say that as a long time Spielberg fan. This must have cost $120 million? Now, if you want to watch a musical about young love, rebellion and abject racism do yourself a favor and watch Blinded by the Light: directed by Gurinder Chadha. It’s fabulous. I loved every moment.

I am also a closet Springsteen fan and one of the only times I ever paid for a nosebleed seat was for Bruce at Wembley. Do you remember Tricia Ronane? I think Dan Donovan came with us.

We were obsessed with The River – and let’s face it, ‘The Boss’ is still the coolest. Anyway. It’s a fab film produced for the craft service budget of West Side bloody bloated Story. Watch it on HBO xx

Annabel Schofield

Read her awesome page turning novel, here! The Cherry Alignment.