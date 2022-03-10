10 March 2022 103 Views

Thursday Movie Club. COPSHOP

by James Murphy

In a little hangover from pandemic days: me and a few guys sit online and watch a moooovieee.

 

This week? It was COPSHOP

What can I say?

  • It is FUN.
  • It has GREAT action.
  • Reminds one of Tarantino, Rodriguez, Mel Gibson and even Hitchcock/ Abrams.
  • It IS a B movie. Budget. Grimy. Gritty. But escapist gloss does creep in.
  • Gerard Butler is solid in the action and the rest of the cast is cool, too.
  • Action. Thrills. Twist ending of a sort. Die Hard/ Assault on Precinct 13 on a budget. 
  • Available in the UK on Amazon Prime but possibly worth a rental elsewhere.
  • RECOMMENDED!

