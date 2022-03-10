Thursday Movie Club. COPSHOP

In a little hangover from pandemic days: me and a few guys sit online and watch a moooovieee.
This week? It was COPSHOP.
What can I say?
- It is FUN.
- It has GREAT action.
- Reminds one of Tarantino, Rodriguez, Mel Gibson and even Hitchcock/ Abrams.
- It IS a B movie. Budget. Grimy. Gritty. But escapist gloss does creep in.
- Gerard Butler is solid in the action and the rest of the cast is cool, too.
- Action. Thrills. Twist ending of a sort. Die Hard/ Assault on Precinct 13 on a budget.
- Available in the UK on Amazon Prime but possibly worth a rental elsewhere.
- RECOMMENDED!