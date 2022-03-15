What to do when you are bored of watching movies 

Movies are a great way to spend your free time, but sometimes you can get bored of watching them. If that’s the case, here are some things you can do to keep yourself entertained.

Look up some reviews

Look up some reviews of the movie you’re watching. Then see if watch it with someone else. Calling up a friend or having one over might help.

You could also change your perspective on movies altogether by learning more about how they are made or what goes into making them. For example, have fun trying to guess what is real and what was added later in editing.

You could also try watching a movie based on a topic you like, such as sports or science fiction. If you aren’t interested in what’s popular right now, look for movies that play during off-hours (such as 2:30 am) and enjoy some different options.

Play some video games

Play some video games to take your mind off the movie. This is a good option for those who already own or have access to a game console or computer and should provide hours of entertainment.

Go outside for a walk

Go outside for a walk. Getting some fresh air and taking in the natural environment is not only good for your mental health but can keep you busy even if you really don’t feel like doing much.

Play online poker

Play online poker. You can enjoy interesting and fast-paced gameplay. There are loads of online poker games out there. It’s just a case of finding a site that you like the look of.

Talk to some friends

Talk to some friends. Phone a pal and see what they’re up to, if anything. If you can’t speak to them in person, at least chat on the phone or do something with them virtually, such as video conferencing or web chats that let you draw together or play cards or board games online.

Go out tonight

Go out for the night. See if you can find someone to go to a party with, or if it’s an option, meet up with friends at a club or bar instead. The best way to shake off boredom is by doing something active and engaging, so this one should be well worth considering!

Read a book

Read a book. If you don’t feel like going out, why not pick up an interesting novel? It won’t be long before you’re swept off your feet and enjoying yourself again.

Go to bed early

Go to bed early. Watching movies can be fun, but sometimes we just want to catch some Zs instead. Give it a shot and see if you don’t feel better for laying some ground rules.

Find a new hobby

Find a new hobby. If you’re tired of watching movies, it might be time to look into something rejuvenating like martial arts or yoga that will get your heart pumping and your stress levels down. You could also try taking up some new pastimes such as running, cooking, art classes… the list goes on!