Fleming Friday. Bond and the Women

INTERNAL MEMO, MI6

FROM: BOND, JAMES /COMMANDER, RN/007

FAO: M, Q, MONEYPENNY, TANNER/ MOVIE VIRAL READERS

RE: JAMES’ WOMEN

Before going any further, I know you want me to say something RE Russia. Fine. But there is no directive for me to kill Putin. Could I go rogue again and do it. alone? Should I? Would I? Absolutely N007T! Kill Putin now: Achieve nothing. Cue Russian unrest, possibly civil war and a resurgent mafia, willing to trade nukes on the black market. But watch him fail? Then he is a dead man walking anyway. Because Mother Russia hates failure. And he IS failing.

Believe me. I DO feel the pain as the news bulletins arrive from the Russia desk. But my job is the preservation of British utility, in the field, in my own small way. If mythology chooses to paint me as some Arthurian Knight, bent on world salvation? Ok. Fine. But it is legend. Extract the best motifs at your discretion. Just do not be saddened when the reality cannot be personified.

Speaking of which. Women. Seriously. It is time to reflect, escape and remember why we fight for what we love, together. So I will list my favourite Bond ‘muses’. Non exhaustive. And remember: canon, historical era, actor’s face etc all fluid.

Fleming via the movie versions, dash of my own invention. Perfect cocktail! And if you are not interested or squeamish about sex? Sod that. I will tell you, anyway.

(NB: Tracy is off limits and off the list. I married her. She died. Move on. Beyond classification).

LIBERTIES TAKEN WITH PHOTOS: IDEAL CASTING SCENARIOS VIA PUBLIC DOMAIN STILLS.

Here we go. Cue gun barrel..

TATIANA: Met her on a training course at Bletchley (cover: summer school for oligarchs’ kids); although transferred those events, exaggerated slightly as From Russia with Love. She was and is the most creative, tempestuous, volatile, talented and passionate soul. We cannot meet again, ever. Because frankly? Well, it’s deadly. But I did wish her my very best in a recent set of comms, given that she has family on the Polish border and that is no doubt a worry.

RHODA: Air Hostess. Married an ambassador. Very jolly hockey sticks girly girl yet knows what she wants and accepts nothing less, using the cover of innocence to ensure her security with razor sharp resolution. Sends lovely gifts. Great tennis player. Knows a good restaurant when she sees it.

TRAINER GIRL: Apt codename. As in she got me fit for my Mi6 annual fitness assessments. Brief affair about ten years ago. Her childhood sweetheart emerged on the scene. Would have been rude to get in the way. Plus, she was a frightful micro-manager so part of me was relieved to resume hard drinking, hard smoking and womanising once she departed my Chelsea flat for the final time. But we did remain in touch and the lady is kind enough to keep tabs on my physical fitness, from afar. Rocks a summer dress and blood red high heels, too.

VESPER: STOP GETING THIS WRONG!! She was NOT the love of my life. In my version of timeline/era etc? Girl was and indeed is a beautiful, beguiling brunette. Yes, I said ‘is’. Vesper did not die either by her own hand or anyone else’s. Instead? Faked her own death and ran off to Israel, where she now resides with a very big, butch, windswept, strong yet sensitive man. Vesper can be a BIT scary as she talks in prophetic forecasts of imminent world ending crises. Hence, I ran quite fast away from her last time. But we can meet, as friends, should she visit the UK again. MOSSAD: leave us alone, maybe? Yeah. Just a drink or 3. Nothing vital is leaked, other than some blood alcohol.

GALA BRAND:

Saving the best for last, here, imho. This girl is beyond classification. She’s not a traitor or villainess. Neither can the lady be damsel in distress, awaiting salvation. There is an occasional hint of vulnerability, for sure. But it comes with such exquisitely additional compensatory power. A competence, energy and charisma beyond compare. Professional. Pastoral. Perfect.

Every time I see Gala, it is a kind of reboot to every adventure I have ever had. Early days of course, having just met again for the first time in an eternity. I have fallen for the girl. No question. Ms Brand should be the target of every warm blooded, rich, powerful, chivalrous heterosexual man in London. Heck, even a bi or gay man would subvert their own inclinations for one night in her arms. Priapism not an asset here and the damage done by LeChiffre to my ‘James factory’ makes certain actions..problematic.

But I must meet this challenge. This is the mount Everest of love, sex, power, romance, the works! We will be seeing a lot of each other in weeks and possibly months ahead, I dare say. Taking down Drax together will take time as he now has political ambitions with war upon us, potentially. The bastard planned this for years. Brexit. Trump. Russia. All just pawns to him. But he never foresaw Gala returning to ruin his empire designs, piece by piece.

She has already extracted some information by sleeping with one of the henchmen (low level threat; minor underworld associations; moonlights as a tradesman; lesions on the brain) who chased us across a London nightclub last weekend. I was ready to beat him to a bloody pulp. Gala simply calmed him and sent him away while we hid at a Theatre owned by one of her many contacts until our next orders arrived (followed by drinks at Hotel and bed).

She’s THAT good! And also, that BAD (Gala is also on very friendly terms with Drax’s accountant; lovely chap; widower; bless him). NOW I know what it feels like to be the seduced as much as seducer; played at own game in love and war.

Ms Brand outdoes me on style, too. Knows the best Hotels, Cinemas, Galleries etc. And has an exotic recipe for eggs, matched to the most striking blend of coffee. I’d be a liar if I said I did not want to see this girl again and again, indefinitely. The beauty of a stolen kiss, hand hold, shopping trip, mutual gaze at a London skyline.

It’s like being alive again. And yet refreshed by the edge of death. Bittersweet paradox. It hurts, of course. But I would not trade it for the world. There’s a smile on my face..for the whole human race..etc..

Who does she end up with? Well, as M pointed out ‘This is a mission, 007. Gala need not ‘end up’ with ANY of the men on her radar. They are helping HER. So just enjoy being part of her journey, a friend for life in any event, without ruling anything in or out for the long term’. Just for once, I might obey my orders.

TO. BE.CONTINUED. I do hope so, anyway.

BOND OUT. TRANSMISSION ENDS. HAVE A GREAT WEEKEND, ONE AND ALL. I MAY RETURN. JUST FOR THE GIRL(S);) x