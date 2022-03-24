Fleming Friday. On a THURSDAY? I know. I must be slipping. Or improving?

‘DISCIPLINE, 007’..

INTERNAL MEMO: Mi6.

FAO: M, Q, TANNER, MONEYPENNY, MOVIE VIRAL READERSHIP.

FROM: BOND. JAMES. 007. RN /COMMANDER

NB: Liberties taken with canon /timeline/visual representations etc. In that sense: file as fan-fiction/satire.

RE: The Usual..

I am a day ahead. Usually, my paperwork is behind. But I feel a renewed sense of purpose. Getting more done. Not cutting corners by any means. But finding ways to invest time and space more productively. Hence this crossover piece which can cover some of the usual bits and pieces without having to spend hours churning out derivative click bait blog post nonsense.

RUSSIA:

When one sees children in migration, verging on exodus? A city in ruins. Families, torn apart and so on: it hurts. Don’t think for one moment that I fail to FEEL it. I may even have shed a tear on occasion. Just don’t tell anyone. Might dent my macho image. That said? Vulnerability need not equate to weakness; emotional emancipation is not the same as all out emasculation, and so on.

Britain does not, at least as of yet, have a specific interest in this fight. Humanitarian concern, of course. We ARE the good guys. Trust me. But humane vocation and pastoral mission are an entirely different matter from actual strategic objective.

You MUST have a maintenance of the AIM and estimate of the situation. The last time we conflated those two: We got Syria. Circa 2013, I believe? As in, ALMOST drawing red lines and NEARLY threatening action which in the end never emerged and in some senses, perhaps for the best. Yes, Assad using chemical weapons was evil. But unless you have a plan to replace him, rebuild in his wake and thereby model some strategic benefit and utility for trade, ethics and orderly diplomacy? You have lost before the first shot is fired.

Hesitation, however, was even worse. Assad knew he could do ANYTHING at that point. Putin was simply following suit. And in a world whereby the Chinese regime still runs labour camps, Saudis get chopped into bin bags and Iran can build nukes, frankly, however evil the Ukrainian invasion is in method: its aims and rationale, to Putin, were there, on paper.

Now, if he so much as sneezes near Lithuania then NATO’s whole might is on standby. And the man lost five, possibly six generals in one week, all due to sniper fire. So no doubt even Vlad’s resolve will run out and his days are numbered, both as a leader and possibly on planet earth? Watch this space.

Right. Back to nicer matters.

MEDIA: I do watch things, voraciously. As in consume it all. Benefits of insomnia!

Congratulations to COMIC RELIEF this year! It’s a cause I enjoy supporting. Not least because it has a cellular structure, thereby empowering one project at a time, albeit under one banner. Emma Freud is an absolute darling. The heart and soul of that operation. Hope she now gets a well earned rest!

DISNEY: STOP USING identity politics in branding. NOT cool. Being inclusive is great; weaponising division, less so. Allow LGBTQRST people to file protests, of course. But you exploit them and indeed, invite the opposition to incite counterpart hatred when you make a big deal about rainbows beyond the usual Mickey Mouse stuff. Equally, in interests of balance, I hate the way a bunch of man babies are dissing MS MARVEL . Dudes: this is made for young – teenage girls. Of course you will hate it. WHY would anyone who is male and over 12 want it to be any good? BIT odd, frankly.



BEST OF LUCK, DANIEL CRAIG in taking on MACBETH on stage. I have noted how I enjoyed most of NO TIME TO DIE , save the ghastly mawkish sentiment to the piece. Others do not by any means disagree. But for variety: see these new YouTube takes.



PICARD: You are absolute rubbish. Seriously, he’s no Timothy Dalton. Belated Happy Birthday, btw, Tim. I did enjoy your take on me. BIT Olivier and theatrical but good. I would never have taken such personal revenge missions or cared about drugs on the streets, unless it posed direct threat to me. Yes, I have had the odd breakdown. But acupuncture, therapy, workouts, booze, fags, films/books, good coffee and eggs..tend to blur the pain away. Living Daylights and Licence to Kill are solid Bond films, nonetheless.

Saving the best for last? Well, MY favourite bits, anyway. THE WOMEN.

You all seem to like it when I explore the topic of the fairer sex. GOOD. I LOVE IT TOO!

Operational updates, as follows:

1: Vesper.

I took her for drinks in England’s second city. GREAT to catch up after five years. She’d been working under a new identity in Israel. Cover story is in fact one I created years back. If you pose as a ‘journalist’ then you get access anywhere. Vesper still looks the part. V sexy coat and shade of lippie.

And has a lovely new partner. Think Indiana Jones via Captain America. Or should that be Captain Israel? Windswept, strong, sensitive, competent. Good. She chose well.

I did toy with attempting seduction. Then thought the better of it. Her company was enough. Strictly plu-tonic hug and laughter. Besides, I had consumed several bloodiest of Bloody Mary cocktails. AND a chocolate milkshake!

Vesper: a very politically astute girl. Strong. Understanding.

Just what I needed, in fact. If only to escape the girl Vesper now suspects is my ‘match’. As indeed, does anyone who knows or follows me and my exploits. Yes. Her.

2: Gala Brand.

Operation ongoing. See, she has become the mission. I would never pin my progress on a woman. That is beta male bollox. But I will say that since encountering this girl, I have doubled my work, negotiated a pay rise, increased my attention to physical and social improvement and become more vigilant in every way. Gala is an essential catalyst. She personifies everything I missed in life and could still grasp, whilst remaining just enough out of reach to ensure my absolute success, via the glimpses of her world.

Whether we succeed in taking down Hugo Drax is another matter. I have been instructed to let him win for a bit. As in if he takes political office? We can THEN nab him through ensuring his absolute failure and exposure as an inadequate fraud. But he must still be watched.

And he indeed is watching me, as are his henchmen. I told you of the one who is fixated on Gala. Frustratingly, she insists on retaining that association, even texting the little patsy runt. Her prerogative. I draw the line at his being referred to by a Christian name or in any way portrayed as a suitable suitor for her or competitor to me.

I damn near broke my glass of wine over her recent secret briefing of me at a lovely London art gallery (where Ethan Hunt was once chased by soon to be ‘me’..Henry Cavill).

My fists clenched as she told me of her ongoing correspondence with ‘him’ and others, (albeit explained and so, modulated by her rationale of extracting information from enemy combatants).

And Gala loved that I showed my old vigour and edge, even taking my photograph to capture the moment. To be fair to me? I loved it, too. Stick it on my file. Penchant for theatricality, both of us, I suspect? Take things to the brink of primal instinct; but also know when to pull back and stay civil, without precipitous cut off. Think: but don’t OVER-think, anything. In effect, so, this lady is training me to rediscover what made me ‘me’, whilst modifying the impact involved. Clever.

Provided Gala is safe, entertained, keeps all her professional and personal commitments balanced and that does not in any way intrude on mine? Then I must be zen about everything. What will be etc. She can do anything, or indeed, anyone. I need not know details and same, likewise, for her awareness of my other interests. The key is to enjoy every encounter with this Pre Raphaelite Goddess, made real.

Kind. Sweet. Intellectual. Ethereal. Elegant. Powerful. Beautiful. A bittersweet joy crossing paths, on any terms.

Objective: Ensure Gala is amused, valued and knows she is wanted, without ever being too needy about it. Treat it as a game, a nice psy op which plays out, forever, perhaps? THAT. Yes, I ran psy-ops for a few years, under cover of ‘teaching’. So I do know the game and its lack of rules.

And this entertainment is an iteration of those same processes. Above all, it is such FUN! High stakes. Gala has the best taste in restaurants, galleries, museums, cinemas and bars / hotels.

In that sense, yes. I suppose I have indeed met my ‘match’ and whether that is mutual is a story yet to be told, if ever at all. But it is all rather lovely, as is she. No duration, destination, definition. Just like my canon of adventures across media 😉 .

HAVE A LOVELY WEEKEND, ONE AND ALL. BOND OUT. BUT MAY RETURN. TRANSMISSION ENDS. X