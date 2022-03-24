The evening has arrived, and it is the ideal time for a movie, which is why we have “movie night” days. Nothing beats crawling into bed or lying on the couch to watch a movie or TV show after a long day. It will be even more enjoyable if you have some tasty snacks nearby. Whatever movie you watch, the best part is always a bucket of popcorn. Some of the films listed below, on the other hand, may cause you to lose your appetite. Without further ado, here are some of the best movies you can watch tonight.

Parasite

One of the highest-rated films. It is an emotionally-charged thriller that will hook you from beginning to end.

Cruel, but at the same time, entertaining. This movie teaches you about South Korean life. It tells you the story of a family that infiltrates, through a network of lies, into someone else’s house as domestic workers. And that is why the name of the movie, “Parasite,” is so fitting. No, it is not a parasite movie, literally.

Ocean’s Eleven

The first film was released in 1960. The remake, on the other hand, is just as good. If you haven’t seen it yet, now is the time to start because it’s a trilogy series. The remake film has an all-star cast, and critics are praising it. Some compare the film to well-seasoned popcorn!



It’s about a group of skilled professional thieves who masterminded a sophisticated, high-tech casino heist from one of Las Vegas’ most opulent casinos. There isn’t a dull moment in this thrilling comedy, drama, and crime film. It’s simply amazing how they carried out an incredibly complex plan.

Trainspotting

A movie that will blow your mind. It is a favorite from the 90s. However, it remains famous to this day. This film reflects the Scottish youth swept away by heroin. Watch out! The scenes can be very intense.

Some say it can even make you feel the characters’ addictions and anxieties firsthand. Something like if you were just another character. Incredible, isn’t it? Another good option for tonight!

Her

Did you ever wonder if your best friend or your beloved could be your phone? No, you did not misread. Yes, your phone! This film is a great reflection on the loneliness, anxiety, and emotional dependency you may feel at some point in your life.

The connection that exists today between technology and people is so deep that even an electronic device can become your best friend, or, who knows? It could become more than that. If you are a fan of Joaquin Phoenix, you have probably already seen it. But re-watching this movie is not a bad option, and you know it.

The Shining

A horror movie couldn’t be absent. Ah, but it is not just any horror movie. This one will really make your hair stand on end.

It tells the story of a security guard in an isolated hotel who begins to progressively lose his mind and ends up becoming a violent psychopath ready to murder his family. Only his young son, who possesses a gift known as “The Shining,” can stop him.

The Dark Knight

Do you like Batman? This is another option for tonight’s viewing. There are numerous films based on the Bat, but most people consider this to be the best or one of the best of all time. It was impossible to deny.

Some say the best Joker is here: Heath Ledger. Although the main character is Batman, the role played by the Joker in this film is unique and exceptional. So much so that he won an Oscar for his performance. This actor, sadly, did not live to see this take place. He died from an accidental overdose of six types of prescribed painkillers and sedatives.

Pulp Fiction

Pulp Fiction became the first independent film to earn more than one hundred million dollars at the box office. This is one of Quentin Tarantino’s best films and is considered a classic. If you haven’t seen it yet, what are you waiting for? Watching a Tarantino movie is a must. Warning! It is a bit long. It is best to start early so you don’t have a bad night or, worse, fall asleep. Although the latter is unlikely to occur,

Touches of black comedy and crude violence describe this film about two hired killers. In addition, it invites you to experience a non-linear narrative. The jumps in time are mind-blowing. typical of Tarantino.