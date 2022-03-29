OSCAR! GALA! RUSSIA! Yes. Bond is Back again to add his views.

I know. It’s not Fleming Friday. And yes, am pushing my luck a bit: writing less frequently, fusing themes and stories and doing so, in character, as James Bond. But hey: ’tis but fan fiction. It is fun, for me, at least. The content is snuck in without actually implying Bond or his film makers /writers/actors endorse the views. All just a bit of harmless blogging to mitigate the pain of actual..slogging?

INTERNAL MEMO. 007 Etc. Oh you know the drill by now, dear reader.

Topic by Topic, as they come to me:

RUSSIA:

I have little to anything left on this. Threatening Putin after the event is redundant. Indeed, it might even strengthen him? So, rather than mouth off myself or listen to weak willed, lily livered school sneak level ‘leaders’? I refer you to the words of ARNOLD SCHWARZENEGGER.

Actor. Sportsman. Business guru. Governor. Star. He grew up in the embers of Nazism so knows that pain of loss and failed regime. His insights to geo-politics are a part of his lifelong networking, travel and activism. Astute, aware and far more sensitive than given credit for, without ever being weak or mawkish.

Initially, Big Arnie said he could only offer thoughts and prayers etc and did not wish to record a specific message. Then he received an instruction to make a bespoke video, for reasons I have outlined in terms of his symbolic and substantial utility. And Arnold did as requested, as though on cue from the fans he adores as much as acting on any personal initiative. It is a truly great piece of inspirational oratory and ‘viral’ media, whilst avoiding the messianic traps to which so many celebrities fall prey.

OSCARS!

It cannot be overstated: there was genuine JOY and JUST REWARD on display at this year’s annual Academy Awards.

CODA doing so well is yet again, a reminder that, whilst our method in producing and consuming movie media might have changed, the messages and aims transcend time and platform.

Troy Kotsur is the first hearing impaired actor to win in an acting category. Beautiful. Moving stuff. Sight and hearing based causes are close to my heart(s). I am a sentimental sort for all my faux brutality.

is the first hearing impaired actor to win in an acting category. Beautiful. Moving stuff. Sight and hearing based causes are close to my heart(s). I am a sentimental sort for all my faux brutality. I adore Jessica Chastain so it’s wonderful that she won a leading actress award. LOVE the dress, too. Must take her for tea, sometime!

Side note: I do, in fact, have an Mi6 associate the IMAGE of Chastain. Dash of Bryce Dallas Howard, too, via young Kelly LeBrock, Neve Campbell and Samantha Giles. She’s entrusted with the educational welfare of agents, past /present. I did date the lady for a while. Adorable. Conversely, took no shit.

‘James: lovely though you are? Taking me to the Ballet only to try and seduce a Ballerina in the row behind us on the way out? Really? No! Oh and it is clear you are in love with Gala Brand and I will not be anyone’s silver medal’. Quite right, too! Still in touch, of course, albeit on plu-tonic terms. Wonderful girl. Hope springs eternal that she will run with me sometime..on off-chance I must pass an Mi6 physical.

Back to the Oscars. Congrats, ALL winners and nominees, btw!

Jane Campion as best director is understandable. LOVE her; just loathed Power of the Cat or whatever it’s called? Cumberbatch as a COWBOY? Really? Really? Nah!.

LOVE her; just loathed or whatever it’s called? Cumberbatch as a COWBOY? Really? Really? Nah!. RE Branagh and BELFAST? Giving him best screenplay is a way of recognising a genuinely loved movie. But it’s also the Academy, ‘imho’, saying ‘Ken: we shoulda given you something for MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING and all your other Shakespeare on film projects‘. I think Branagh would helm an excellent Bond film, btw. He did great work on JACK RYAN. And 007 = Henry V in a modern suit of armour (tux!).

GREAT to see BOND FILMS well rewarded and valued. There was a montage. I could talk for hours on what was missing. But life can be too long/short for such quibbles. 60 years on film. Blimey. Lovely stuff. Hans Zimmer won in composition categories for DUNE . His Bond score has grown on me. I wanted more CRIMSON TIDE vibes in it but for a man who had just a few months to turn around a set of themes? They are great and worth a listen for workouts etc. NO TIME TO DIE took home best song. Is it SKYFALL level good? Nah. But like WRITING’S ON THE WALL , it has a nice instrumental spirit at its core; echoing through the film and its multiple motifs. Bond 26 : give us a big bollox ballad about how large my dong is and how I always WIN. Get Will Smith to sing it. ‘Big Willy style’? Oh go on. Please! 🙂



Ay yes. WILL SMITH made all the headlines. I understand. But you did not need to HIT Chris Rock. Defend Jada’s honour by all means but simply get on stage: tell the ‘comedian’ he is not funny then take charge of presenting the category, yourself? That’s how I would have done it, anyway. Because I am JAMES. BOND!

Plus, Will: you are a TRAINED KILLER. Hitting people? NOT. GOOD. They might..um..die, even off a strategic slap. Proportion is key.

Indeed, Smith endures all manner of spitefully unfounded rumours regarding his sexuality and ‘open’ relationship with Jada. Actionable, surely? If you can hit Chris Rock then THREATEN TO SUE EVERY YOU TUBER currently mouthing off on your marriage.

And even if the Smiths were big time swingers or bi /omnisexual etc? (They aren’t). But who cares? These are two people who love each other, work hard and raised good kids. Model citizen family, save one minor blip from an overwrought Will, at the Oscars. That slap against Rock was unacceptable; yet entirely explicable and redeemable.

IE: When one truly loves a woman? Then fight and evolve to keep her in your life. Defeat every barrier of ability, mentality, sexuality, status, money. The measure of comfort or ‘quantum of solace’ is key. THAT is what Smith has hinted at, without ambiguity, sanctimony or evangelical equivocation. It is not the same as polyamory, a lavender marriage or allowing a cuckolding on tap.

Love is love and we are in real danger of obsessing over classifications in an era of supposed liberation and compassion, thereby playing to the exact opposite camp.

NEVER STICK HER ON A TRAIN IN SURRENDER! 😉

So, yes, be as gay or as bi or consensually swinging as you wish and be ‘alpha’ about that. But equally remember that a LOT of men rejoice when a rival comes out or gets a divorce etc.

Because that’s one off the chess board, forever and a prized muse then falls into the arms of another as you weep at the moon. Don’t let that happen. EVER. Fight to the last.

Rami Malek (who was an ok Bond baddie but deserved better, bigger material for said role) portrays that moment of loss in BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY, so movingly. Having ‘come out’ to Mary, love of his life, Freddie Mercury (Malek) is lost and misses her being fused to his routine, it seems. Still friends, yes, but such a traumatic change. Malek’s Mercury, as presented, THEN embarks on an Orpheus level quest to explore his homosexuality to its limits. One could argue he arguably died of a broken heart in the film, as much as the tragedy of AIDS? Sorry. Romantic foolery. Told you I was sentimental!

Point is, and I repeat: Love is love. One can learn from anyone’s loss and journey in romantic evolution, across the spectrum of aesthetics, morality and sexuality/gender/status/age/location etc.

If we are so enlightened and compassionate (nb not ‘woke’: stop using that word; it is enemy action) then it is time to SHOW we are, in art and society.

And if ‘we’ are not evolving, properly? Then those, like me, (spies, archetypes etc) who observe the regressive alternatives, among civilian nations/peoples/classes, must somehow begin a return to preparing for war, both cultural and literal.

Sad but true. And need not preclude the punctuation of a little fun and self reflection, en route.

Love and war go together. Always.

Speaking of which..

GALA..

She hosted me again last week in London. I even met her mother. One can see where Gala inherited that poise, grace and pastoral mission fused to determined professionalism. Watching these two titanic talents, sat down, reminiscing? Brought a (not un-macho btw) tear to the eye. The mutual love and pride would move anyone. Wonderful!

Gala took me to NIGHT FEVER live: a great show. The leads are going to be big stars, no question. It was a grittier than expected story but punctuated by sublime music and dancing which Gala in fact incited for the entire audience. I joined in via my Panto villain/RADA nervous laugh, honed over many years.

We were accompanied by a French operative and her beau. Girl in question looked like Sophia Myles. Tres Bubbly, non?

I managed to secure a table in an otherwise booked out bar, pre Theatre. How? BECAUSE I’M JAMES. BOND!

Post show; Gala took us on a tour of an old Mi6 front company which is supposedly haunted. No ghosts there that night. But one never knows, for sure? She then took me back to her London pad where we had a midnight feast of eggs and champagne, with NOTTING HILL of all movies playing in the background.

I sang along to the movie’s ‘She’ and ‘Aint No Sunshine‘ musical motifs amidst the moonlight. The film does have its dark moments, for sure; also some lazily awkward filler and montage. But all done via great craft, wit and charm. Hugh Grant is a fascinating actor /star. He could play either me or indeed, Drax, for that matter. Just don’t expect to see his take on Dr Who anytime soon (The MASTER, maybe?).

‘I am just a boy. Stood, in front of a girl. Asking HIMSELF not to love her and trusting that ‘she’ can understand that and so, return the favour’.

Yep. Adapting one of the film’s most famous lines, there. Why change it, with a twist? Same reason I have a Martini shaken rather than the more traditionally ‘stirred’. Because I am JAMES. BOND! Also, in this case? It fitted. You see, she (Gala) and I are creatures who dice with death and deal in danger, daily.

Her methods go further than mine, in fact. ‘Seems to court risks within an inch of mortality and beyond civility; whilst somehow retaining a perfect professional and moral standing. Protests that she is a ‘special branch girl; a street fighter’ yet somehow then manages to be on time for Tea and Theatre.

(yes: Gala looks a BIT like this actress; among others)

Remarkable woman. Impossible. And yet one yearns to compete with such standards.

Suspect she might be rather fond of me. Course she is. I’M JAMES. BOND! 😉 Even so: Love and stability of relationships might be the price to pay, for success. Pinning any hope of normal domesticity on this girl is akin to self delusion and invites self-destruction. Instead? Let her tease out my dormant power, need for conquest and hone those assets, to the last. Turn liability of love into the absolute asset of ambitious adrenaline.

Indeed: Gala, I now feel, almost empirically, is there to reboot my professional prowess, for an uncertain world, in which I must rediscover a role of some utility. And frankly, that’s all she need do. Mission: accomplished, on both our parts. For now, anyway.

Rather rule in Hell, than serve in Heaven. Better to be ‘that’ man whom counterparts and contemporaries envy, than the ever vigilant lover, looking over their shoulder, in perpetuity, lest the one he loves be taken by choice or by chance. Not a bad pay off, all things considered, wot?

I suspect that is why mine and Gala’s paths have crossed again. Without getting paranoid or vain, it might even have been the specific, explicit mission brief she was given? Personify all that I had I lost. Remind me everything is indeed still within grasp, albeit with eternal , Herculean and even Promethean caveats to match.

I now know that there will ALWAYS be a henchman watching and waiting in the wings for me to kill or her to seduce/turn. Some iteration of global, local or personal threat to provoke, confront and destroy before it takes either me or someone for whom I genuinely care (again!).

For showing me that need for relentless war? Albeit via a stolen, momentary measure of peace? I will be eternally in Gala’s debt.

The trick is to see her whenever, on whichever terms we are dealt: neither over-committing or investing nor withdrawing. I don’t rule out playing that game, indefinitely, forever, in this life and beyond. Because it’s such fun I simply cannot resist. And hopefully, neither can she.

Equally though, I feel a strong swell of pity for the man who does succumb to absolute love for this woman. Nothing can top the endorphin high of seeing her and inevitably, that tempts you toward the lure of war. If only to escape, survive, thrive and know she was there simply to awaken that possibility. Taking a bullet is easier than imagining her with some substandard suitor.

So, if you are dating Gala Brand, or seeking to win some fairy tale conclusion at her side? Best of Luck with that. It’s like trying to fire a bespoke signature gun, coded to another agent’s palm. In fact? I will go one better. I’ll see you ALL in the field, suiting up, with the rest of the armies that Gala has inspired to, as Housman might put it, ‘Die another Day’.

Now, do not think I mean all out ‘war’ as in WW3 stuff. That IS fantasy.

But make no mistake, either. Tough times lie ahead, for all. Vesper said it all last week before she went back to Israel.

‘It will be a last days of Rome affair, just without the parties. So party now, James, and enjoy it while you can. But take care, doing so’.

Wise words. Wise girl. She’s even written a novel to match: perfect prose, btw. I just hope Vesper is wrong, nonetheless. Worldwide societal /financial meltdown is scarier than all out war, imho. And if she IS right? Then I also trust that Gala, Trainer Girl, Chastain, Tatiana, Rhoda, the ‘3 muses’ (I could go on) et al will be at once safe and readied, knowing they inspired me to do my bit in whichever iteration of battle is on the horizon.

Buona Fortuna

TO BE CONTINUED? Maybe. JAMES BOND MIGHT RETURN. HAPPY MID WEEK, ONE AND ALL.

TRANSMISSION ENDS. BOND OUT x

James Bond /007 are trademarked and copyrighted IPs; owned by Danjaq/Amazon/MGM/EON/Glidrose/Fleming estate; no infringement or endorsement of views in the blog is implied. No direct profits made from the work. This is a piece of satire and fan-fiction, penned in haste to maintain creativity and current affairs based, movie comment. I reserve rights to pitch the themes/motifs/character arcs, under differing names of own invention, in novel /short story format, at a later date. Thank you for reading. ‘JJPM’ /March, 2022, London/UK x