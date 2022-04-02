Bond fan fic continued. ‘This is Going to Hurt’..

‘This is going to hurt’.

No, that is not some torture prelude, although yes, could be. I am in fact torturing myself, emotionally, socially, psychologically. This Gala Brand business.

See, I now know, empirically, that it was never intended to be the romance of the century. No walking off arm in arm to a sunset or Batman’s ideal Cafe in Florence scenario.

Those things ARE possible, here, of course. But they must be earned, tested, honed. Enjoyed and by enjoy I mean, somehow, at once evading and embracing the bumps on the road and the possible losses sustained. This is something far more complex and rewarding in its way than most textbook courtships.

Self realisation, reversal, recognition.

The beauty is that we need never have ‘that’ talk. No final text or call in which one downgrades a relationship to the eighth circle of hell that is a friend zone. No need to keep tabs on one another’s movements. Yet no open relationship/ polyamory nonsense. That definition would be more punitive than precipitous marriage or any enforced celibacy.

Simply a silent recognition that we have very separate lives and different worlds. Their occasional intersection is a blessing to relish.

Pushing that boundary, now? Would simply drive her away and me back into Martini/cigarettes/etc. Nobody wants that, at least not beyond the punctuation of moderation.

But somehow? Let her know that she is adored, absolutely and completely and at the first sign of peace, beyond the mutual war zones we must face? Of course. Yes, Gala. I would love to. I just don’t believe she/you want that. At least, not yet? The bigger picture..

And if that readiness presented itself? If we did run off into the sunset/rise, together? Then I too would need every skill of solvency, mobility, sexuality, sense, and management at my disposal.

To keep you safe. Not from danger or death. But away from the far more frightening problems presented in the challenges of domesticity. Face those, together? MAYBE. but first. Let’s stay at war. So much more fun, wot?

TACTIC: Love bomb the girl with presents; ask her for every iteration of tea/lunch/breakfast/theatre/getaway. Stay on that chess board. A delight, albeit bittersweet.

In any event? I must remain fit and focused. Because recently, there was a twist. Gala had taken me for tea at another Gallery. Endearing. Funny. Romantic.

I walked into a blank room and convinced the other sight seeing visitors that the white walls were an artistic statement on a post colonial Britain. She laughed. I love her laugh. As indeed, she does mine.

And yet? This repeated insistence on reference to our little henchman friend. The way she smiles and lights up when talking about him, even when protesting she will not see him again, among others. No malice to this girl; so why tease, even accidentally so?

Bizarre. Gala Brand could have anyone.

And make no mistake, I could best them all, one by one, every rival for her attentions. But she’s free and let’s keep her that way until she’s readied to make more serious decisions. In which case, even I will be wanting to rethink my life. Again.

And frankly, am in no position to judge, given how I conduct my own own affairs, off duty. But I do feel that sad concoction of nausea and adrenaline when we part or during lulls in contact.

Anyway: speaking of hench-people? I stopped off via Vauxhall en route away from Gala. And there was a nasty little surprise. Bumped into her little ‘friend’.

In the water around Mi6 HQ? Bobbed a bloated body. Or at least, it seemed like one. I stayed there and watched as he was fished out. His life force still there; CPR administered on site. Was it an attempted suicide? Provided I am not in the frame. We never met. I have an alibi. Gala.

He is alive. Just. And it is ‘him’. That enforcer? THAT rival suitor for the hand of Ms Gala Brand. As I see him wrapped in foil blankets, given cups of sugary hot tea and taken into Mi6 interrogation (skip the Police); I have no choice but to follow, into the work zone.

They won’t let me near him for interrogation. Quite right too. Nevertheless, I have entered beyond a threshold from which there is now no return.

New M is in his office to welcome me. Black chap (yes, I can say that because I am JAMES. BOND!). Tall. Handsome. Great in a fight when not behind a desk, where he will be now, indefinitely.

Well spoken, well built, virile. Insists I am indeed, 007, still. (Yes, they DO freeze that number, Bond film writers. Tsk, tsk. I never really leave/left. I do other work on licence. Eternal, paradoxical loop).

A grey speckle decorates M’s hair and beard, as he is perhaps about a decade or so my senior. Solid sense of fun but knows when to be deathly serious. Head of House when he was a pupil at a public school.

Born to the service, in effect, from that time as a boy when his Ambassador father was kidnapped and a terror group in an old colony tied young ‘M’ to a fridge in a swimming pool. He was saved and his destiny, set. We respect each other.

M will not let me even ask about our little henchman problem. ‘Because he is not any kind of informer; we are going to let him go: set him up in an apprenticeship; keep him monitored just in case; but this is not an asset or liability. And that fantasy about him seeing Gala. Really, James? You been losing it outside the service?’.

I am now shaken. Yes, and stirred. 😉

And though I cannot be caught asking direct questions? I can loiter, under pretence of attempting re-entry (to the service, that is).

Further exploration with a few colleagues (that Chastain girl; now engaged it seems: congratulations btw!); an on site in house social worker (strawberry blonde; beautiful;) and a few others confirm a few assessments.

Yes, ‘hench’ / ‘Boy Band’ / whatever you call him, was indeed, ‘interested’ in Ms Brand. A few encounters here or there. Draw your own conclusions. But the narrative she wove was just that. A narrative. Or so it seems. I will dig deeper, with or without authorisation.

WHAT IS SHE UP TO? A quick call to a senior intel expert solves all, for now.

‘This is going to hurt‘.

Commodore McAndrew is happy to answer my questions. Not a friend per se but a trusted rival of old. We enjoy each other’s company. ‘coffee, conversations, cognac’ is our mantra.

The Commodore is a fine figure of a man. Around 6’4; great in a fight; unpredictable, personally yet immaculate, professionally. Mythology and anthropology expert. ‘Blaaady Hell, James’. (translation: bloody hell’).

‘Your friend, Gala. Well she’s not some sexually incontinent Mata Hari. So you needn’t worry. The girl runs her own ops; just with initial, tacit say so from our lot. Recruit. Observe. Write an opinion. Commission /decommission an asset, in the field, for a new brand of war where there is no war to fight, except the one in our heads. An end of the world scenario, just without a foreign power or ticking clock. An apocalypse in the genuine sense; revelation of what the nation faces, via mobilising of selected agents, some being sleepers‘.

I respond with my usual

‘Well it’s a pretty sick collection of minds who can draw up a plan like that. Psy-ops on demand; activated without the person knowing, via the ultimate weakness of engendered love?‘

And he resorts to exposition:

‘Like I said, James, mate. This is going to hurt. An army of women, using old school ww2/cold war methods: to prepare selected personnel for a fight without definition. Operation had its own title: GLOBAL AND LIMITED AIM. Also known, via acronym as..’

I drop my coffee as that Eureka moment hits. Jesus. GALA. Or to be more specific, ‘an army’ of..Galas?

The plan, the template. ALL..mine? No, not my style? Surely not. I hear him at the other end of the phone as I drop the receiver ‘Bond..Bond’. He will understand, no doubt.

Quick composure via ‘professional business’ bathroom break. Splash of cold water and a hard look at the reality in the mirror. I will need to dig deeper, go further.

‘Afraid of what I might find, but resolute, in a kind of mobile shock, nonetheless. I am now ‘back in’. Possibly, to fix an operation I defined? But when? How? WHY? And where does Gala fit in all this? If at all?

I race home and retreat into the old tropes.

Catch a few shows: radio, tv, etc.

There is an adorable Scottish radio show, presented by a lady with the best taste in jumpers and boots. Comforting, kind, sweet, warm, fun.

For some athletic escape and aesthetic inspiration (from wonderful ladies who cheer one to the finish line; a sea of lycra clad feminine good will) I try a #parkrun

Followed by the usual coffee and scrambled eggs etc. I have reduced, although not cut out entirely, the fags. Gala left me a stash of Nicotine sweets, themselves almost as addictive as her company.

To understand who this girl ‘is’? I will need help. Because I am not expert in the fairer sex, much as I presented as such. The trick is to somehow seek distraction and activity of displacement, whilst being in the zone of work.

And I have no formal assignment as yet, just been welcomed back to the fold, via quite a large shock.

So, dive into the feminine..well? Yes. Why-ever not?

It seems apt to seek counsel from a Parisian Queen of Glamour and Beauty; a Goddess, full of insight. She has zero patience for cads who lie. But makes an exception for me. Why? Well, though I am a cad, I never lie. She knows and sees everything.

Trainer Girl of course provides sensible advice, as always.

Vesper has a few ideas. Rhoda the Air Hostess turned Society Fixer offers to send beautiful gifts to help me sleep, relax and daydream of that dinner meeting we have so often deferred.

So then I thought: why stop there? IF the women /woman = key to the GALA riddle? If I did indeed devise an op without remembering it? Then time to retrace steps, on all fronts. Personal and professional. And if that forces me to confront tough truths? About myself and my own work of the last few years? Fine.

I am not amnesiac. Seriously. That’s too Jason Bourne. Did have it once. But you cannot forget you had it. Twice? See. Confusing. Missing pieces, readied for assembly. I AM this mission.

And, should my investigations draw me back toward ‘Gala’ (or whoever she actually is)? All the better. Any excuse to hover over her profile, contemplate her moves and thoughts. A narcotic compulsion.

Opening my old ‘little black book’ seems a tactically astute and logical move. It is a list of names, numbers. Women I have adored for the last 25 years. Some still in touch; others long lost by choice or by chance. All potential leads, assets, tea dates, muses, whatever. All adored and adorable.

‘This is going to hurt’.

And there, then, as I open the book, in my own handwriting it seems?

‘EXERCISE EXTREME CAUTION, 007. ONE OF THESE WOMEN IS DEATH’..

TO BE CONTINUED. JAMES BOND MAY RETURN.

ENJOY YOUR WEEKEND, ONE AND ALL! X

This is an exercise in fan fic and creative writing in haste. Not for direct profit or ‘passing off’ as official. No similarity to actual persons or events intended. James Bond /007 = copyright and trademark property of Danjaq/EON/Glidrose/Fleming Estate; all rights reserved. Actor stills public domain and by way of suggestion, in absence of in house artwork. Storylines and motifs, however = ‘mine’ and transferred / re pitched and packaged easily. I hope. 😉