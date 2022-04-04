A word from our sponsor

URBAN HAWK LTD sponsors Movie Viral!

Why? Well, it’s because we helped buy it. James, the editor in chief, is on our team.

There is a pay off, of course. From here on? Every now and then we will integrate links to the kind of cinematic level visuals that our company can provide, notably in the areas of mapping /transportation and digital twins.

But the content that goes with our work is itself, we hope, accessible and even entertaining to the casual viewer.

And, with increased involvement and engagement in this page’s activities? You might just see its visuals improve and new styles of content that can once again, earn the name ‘viral’.

Watch this space! Many thanks! 🙂

Urban Hawk

