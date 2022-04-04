04 April 2022 155 Views

A word from our sponsor

by James Murphy

URBAN HAWK LTD sponsors Movie Viral!

Why? Well, it’s because we helped buy it. James, the editor in chief, is on our team. 

There is a pay off, of course. From here on? Every now and then we will integrate links to the kind of cinematic level visuals that our company can provide, notably in the areas of mapping /transportation and digital twins.

But the content that goes with our work is itself, we hope, accessible and even entertaining to the casual viewer.

And, with increased involvement and engagement in this page’s activities? You might just see its visuals improve and new styles of content that can once again, earn the name ‘viral’. 

Watch this space! Many thanks! 🙂

Urban Hawk 

Insta

facebook 

Linkedin

 

 

New

Pro Tips: Starting Your Own Short Film
125 Views
05 April 2022
Pro Tips: Starting Your Own Short Film

Popular

Today? I met TOM HIDDLESTON!
8431 Views
17 January 2022
Today? I met TOM HIDDLESTON!
THE BATMAN heats up its media marketing magic
1162 Views
25 January 2022
THE BATMAN heats up its media marketing magic

Tags

2012 action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review Reviews satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Steven Spielberg Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech partners: AR guided journey planning, Pointcloud processing, Airport stores, Stores near me, FAQ