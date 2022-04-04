04 April 2022 16 Views

Moon Knight and Morbius

by James Murphy

I will not review them. Why?

1: Tried watching Moon Knight. Fell asleep. Twice. Sorry! Not for me. Teenage boys might enjoy it, I guess. But the problem in the character lies in the definition. He was always a poor man’s Batman with supernatural twists. They never decided who he ‘was’. Consequently? Even a reduced version of that is muddled in tone, definition, purpose and genre. Hated it.

2: Morbius? I refuse, on principle, to watch it. It is another Sony attempt to spin off its own web of Spider-Man content. Stop it! The premise looked generic. Leto and the vampire aesthetic are unappealing, imho. And as for the contrived stretches at integrating MCU references? Please, put it away.

There. Not reviews. Not not reviews. But filling that content quota. Have a gud Monday.

