FanFic Friday. THE GALA CHRONICLES.

THE GALA SAGA..ONGOING..

JAMES BOND IS BACK TO FACE HIS TOUGHEST MISSION YET. HIMSELF.

HIS PAST.

POSSIBLE CONSCIENCE / CHARACTER DEVELOPMENT!

MORE HENCHMEN!

AND A GALA OF..GALAS?!

BOND TO MI6

You know the drill by now.

Story so far: I had left the service. Not on active duty. Toyed with reactivation; on noting the rise of Hugo Drax (old villain; unfinished business). Then got distracted, by falling in love with actual WOMAN, codenamed ‘Gala Brand’.

But something did not add up on the case or my motivations on said. So I started digging. At first, with a little black book of old muses and lost loves. But that was too scary and spurious. I put it back in its desk.

I AM MY OWN MACGUFFIN.

Instead? I needed practical, down to earth, non indulgent, matter of fact but still friendly and trusted advice.

Cue a weekend at the home of an old friend and field colleague of endless years past. ‘The Colonel’. (Think Ross Kemp, via Jason Statham). Runs all development business ops for the defence sectors. The man oozes authority and I trust him, with my life. So, a spell with him and his beloved wife/dogs? Solved my bout of ‘acidity’.

‘Mate, I am NOT going there‘, he says, handing me the tools to help fix his vintage car.

‘What if i NEED to ‘go there’?’.

‘Ok. You’re my friend. Top secret.’.

He droops his eyelids if ever annoyed; with the authority of action that is always there. This is NOT a man to cross. Outranks me in every sense, whilst remaining a most trusted ally.

The Colonel takes me for two separate car rides, one in the latest Aston Martin and then, a Lotus counterpart.

He gives an operational summary to me, over a post car fun pint.

‘You wanted to know. And I will tell you, James, mate. Because we are friends. Ok, here goes. About 20 years ago? Your wife, Tracy, was killed. You were a broken man. So the service deployed you for the most boring work, possible. They also gave you some dangerous stuff, to match’.

The Colonel takes strategic pauses; watching me, take it all in. He continues.

..’Somewhere between those extremes? You foresaw a time whereby Britain would be threatened, not by some outside force. But by itself. You dreamed up a scenario whereby our enemies would exploit that. A new cultural Marxism’.

..’So you then devised operation GALA as the ultimate counter-measure. Infiltrate professions, universities, the works. Take the media and social weapons back. Locate possible assets; have the best women bring out the best in them’.

..’But always with deniability; every-time acquire the targets by stealth and surprise‘.

I am VERY curious now. Part of me HAS to push this man. JUST to the wire of him losing temper and giving me a beating..

So, I push a bit further into the chat, via a leading question to which I sort of already suspect an answer.

‘But I forgot it all, somehow? And why ‘GALA’? If Tracy were the catalyst?’

‘Gala Brand was, to you? The one that got away, mate. A perfect girl. You had one operation. Together. Pre Tracy. Before Blofeld. She liked you but did not ‘love’ you. And you never let that go. She was: engaged. Classy. Red ish curly hair. Elegant. Professional. So you devised that as some sort of template; whereby operatives could take it on as a codename..’

He continued, expositing; genuinely seeming to enjoy it, now. Briefing a fellow professional, whilst consoling and counselling a dear friend.

‘James, mate: You created Britain’s very own answer to SMERSH, SPECTRE, QUANTUM: you name it. Defence sectors now had it. A war. But within the peace. Intel: it is dirty, grimy work and you are a good man, James; so you made it..good’.

A brief pause, as we sip the local Ales. Then he resumes. There is an almost fraternal; no paternal protection at work here. His delivery becomes softer, more David Niven/George Sanders. Even the Colonel is prone to the theatricality process, it seems.

‘And, though you repressed the memory? Your plan..was perfect. Even had its own security protocols, like you forgetting it all, on purpose. A kind of selective amnesia. But then you met one of the new ‘Galas’ and fell for her. Because you are you.’.

So: feeling refreshed from my time with the Colonel and his wonderful property/dogs/cars/wife/wine set/home cinema, there is but one course of action.

Research operation GALA.

Find out EVERYTHING.

Negotiate return to service, albeit on consultancy retainer. Allows me to do other things, whilst claiming total dedication to the job in hand. Find out if this idea has legs.

Audit and assess this army of Gala Brands. And sit down, one to one, with its current leader. The one I have been talking, thinking and blogging about for weeks.

We must still call her ‘Gala’, of course, despite that now being a code-name. Her real name? Well, frankly, dear reader, you know it, already. I just daren’t type it for fear of breaking macho cover and falling into floods of inconsolably effete tears. NOT my style.

The negotiation on operational methods/funding is not easy. I meet our finance and tech guru. Hungarian. Saved him, myself, from Russian attention, a few years back. Honest and brilliant but very matter of fact.

‘MEEESTER BOND…If you MUST investigate this op? Zen we vill pay for JUST the ops; Hotels and expenses are NOT going to be negotiable’.

Translation?

New 3 month contract and fine and dandy;

consulting for Mi6;

focus on merits of an op I devised, years back (ie; Operation GALA).

But I must therefore visit my actual ‘Gala’ du jour, in action, via much reduced budget. RESULT!

(Savoy Hotel becomes Travelodge; ticket to a party is just that; no mess bill fun; I must pay my own bar tab! Fine. It’s a deal).

And there she is. A ‘Gala’ at the..um..Gala?

Stealing the show at a party which she only decided to attend at the last minute.

Ball / Gathering = Raising funds for Ukraine /a n other cause du jour.

She’s there. Infiltrating each and every angle. Gathering intel. Perfect hair/make up. A vision in green dress/shoes. Legs forever.

A true pro, owning a room full of London’s great and good, well to do, wealthy and powerful.

One cannot help but love this girl. Possibly. Maybe. Whoever she might be, anything short of adoration is impossible. Watching her so much as talk to another man makes one’s blood boil.

Tonight? She is not alone. ‘Gala’ has a friend. Writer. Let’s codename her Vivienne Michel, after that sort I rescued from a hotel full of gangsters.

Is she a ‘Gala’, too? Could be.

They look like sisters. Strawberry blonde. Svelte. Timeless. Vivienne writes fiction, beautifully so. I mention that I enjoy her work though loathe its male protagonist.

‘Do not judge men in fiction or in fact, James’, she warns. Quite right, too.

One longs for the old securities. A Vesper Lynd (congrats on YOUR novel, btw). a Trainer Girl. Chastain (deny it all you want, ‘Jessica’: engagement imminent and I know you will be very happy, together, forever; if not: he answers to ME!).

I think of Rhoda, the Air Hostess turned socialite; who sends me the lovely presents.

There is a longing to call that Parisian Queen of Glamour who trained all these girls from her operation at Rue La Fayette. But no.

There is no escape, now. All in. With ‘Gala’. The ultimate gamble. Because I simply cannot quit this game. Sorry! 😉

I am in the lion’s den here. Russian oligarchs, Saudi tech industrialists, Brazilian investors, American power brokers. A MASTERCHEF contestant! A fight trainer for henchmen (he took a shine to both ‘Gala’ and Vivienne; as did the Oligarch..but hey..they have taste, at least, right?).

This is a party, layered with power. Think a benign, non orgy take on EYES WIDE SHUT.

Ergo: Nicole Kidman = bit like ‘Gala’?

Which would render Vivienne a Naomi Watts shoe-in, if one were casting them as Hitchcock blonde sisters /lovers (sorry..imagination got away with me there..I am JAMES. BOND!).

Anyway. Mission: accomplished. I have seen OPERATION GALA in action. And it works, beautifully. A Frankenstein’s monster of peacetime espionage.

Black widows, Red Sparrows, Pussy Galore’s cement gang..they have NOTHING on this mobile, social psy-ops weapon. These agents can infiltrate, extract and then master exfiltration in ANY scenario. PEREFCT!

But there is a piece missing. Something I MUST confront. For all that ruthless objectivity? I am very much in love with this ‘Gala’ character, whoever she really is. Maybe. I keep saying it. Then denying it. Set it up. Then sabotage it. Then restore it. Must be in the training programme?

Except I really want to try this. To make it work. Like a normal civilian. Bit scary, in fact. Would genuinely rather face army of baddies in submarine base. Everyone evolves, though. Even me. I cannot just stick this one on a train and brood about it, inanely. Again. Well, I could. Although. No.

Stop it. Discipline, 007.

And so; I grasp bull / cow (?) by horns and arrange a meeting, next day. Nominally? Debrief on the op. Really? I sit her down, over tea at a London high street Restaurant.

And I tell her. Everything. For the first time, perhaps in my life? I am going to confess all; expose every vulnerability and just allow myself to be human. All lies, of course.

Nothing I reveal to Gala can be completely binding or traceable. Spy and lie rhyme; with good reason. Just enough fact in the fiction to get my moral motif across; but nothing to compromise me or ops or indeed, my pride.

She knows. She listens; smiles; drops the occasional anecdote herself. Returns an occasional text message from one suitor or another, removing them from or adding them to a chess board which I now know was, ironically enough, MY creation.

A dog comes over and Gala pats it in a way only the most loving and instinctive nurturer can.

It’s those smallest gestures that count. For all the aura of danger and my fears of an uncertain future? The girl radiates a compassionate heart; earthy warmth via ethereal, glacial glamour.

The slightest lip print on a cup or stolen smile. That sort of thing. This girl makes those little matters, matter. It’s the most alluring, captivating and perhaps, in its way, dangerous thing in the world. A flash and flush of inescapably adolescent adoration that I now feel.

God she’s good!

I smoke and laugh, nervously. Picking at food I might otherwise devour and savouring a Bloody Mary before enjoying a punctuating pot of hot, black coffee.

(side-note: have lost at least a stone in weight, since meeting this girl; no accident; obviously also a training op feature?).

Is this ‘Gala’ girl open to my..well..opening up to her? Can she, in like, take off the espionage mask and just escape with me, however briefly and allow that moment of tender intimacy to creep into the fold?

Can we just ‘be’? Is it possible to allow her to continue her ops and me, likewise? But somehow, somewhere, retain just a glimmer of hope for a real relationship, even love, to blossom, or at very least, a lasting friendship?

Can’t I just copy Batman and live at that Florence destination? He copies me all the time. Maybe. No. Oh bollox, anyway. 😉

Compromise. The SKYFALL end. But with two of us? Looking over London’s skyline. A sea of union jacks to remind us all that Britain is still standing and protected by the best, forever, together in war, at least, if not in love? We will have moulded each other, afresh. Mutual Svengali/ Henry Higgins-ing to ensure optimal performance, everytime.

Open mind. Open op. Hope springs eternal. If it fails, in a bout of bathos or blast of enemy action? Then I reserve the right to hold her hand and feel that moment a relationship slips away into the dust we all become.

And if that has happened already and I simply missed it? Then I just devised the cleverest psy-op in history, via the most accomplished woman I ever encountered.

Or it’s a genuinely happily ever after deal? GREAT! FINE!

Dunno. But that’s the beauty of this. A win/win mission scenario. To lose is to win and vice versa. Even if the world is ending. Again. 😉

I await an outcome, or multiple iterations of said. Without meaning to end on a cliff-hanger, dear reader..TO BE CONTINUED. Or not. Remember, I am always in danger of enemy action from jealous hench-people.

Time will tell, it always does, in the end..

NB: THIS IS A WORK OF SATIRICAL FAN FICTION. JAMES BOND 007 = property of EON /DANJAQ/GLIDROSE/Fleming Estate. This work can be amended /tweaked to A N OTHER name/ property.

No direct profit made or copyright/trademark violation either intended or allowed.

ALL EVENTS AND PERSONS ARE FICTIONAL, ALL AND ANY RESEMBLANCE TO REAL WORLD COUNTERPARTS IS UNINTENTIONAL!

NO ACTOR OR FRANCHISE ENDORSEMENT IS IMPLIED VIA CLIPS/PHOTOS USED.

To visit real world London party? Try Chelsea Bash

To hire a fight choreographer or kids’ party piece of note /actor who can rise to all kinds of henchman and stunt scene see here.

To read fiction far better than this? I recommend THIS book/author!

JAMES BOND MAY RETURN. HAVE A GREAT WEEK AHEAD, ONE AND ALL. THANK YOU FOR READING. TRANSMISSION ENDS. x