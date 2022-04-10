Fantastic Beasts 3 Review

I will make this brief. UNLIKE THE FILM!

The Good:

Heart in the right place. Strong Moral messages about family, love, forgiveness, conservation and animal welfare.

A wake up call to avoid complacency when faced with the march of political evil. Very apt, given the current world crises.

Visually stunning. Immersive. Beautiful to just look at, with a range of locations and sets, incorporating various historical motifs.

All the characters are likeable. Even the eeevilll baddies have a kind of class, here. NO ANNOYING KIDS!

The Bad:

THERE IS NO LINEAR PLOT HERE. IT IS JUST A SERIES OF COBBLED TOGETHER SET PIECES.

OVERLONG! BY LIKE, AN HOUR?

Yes, do historical analogies and warnings from said. But DON’T be so lazy as to have the baddie wizards emerging from GERMANY, yeah? Come on. ffs.

WHAT IS DUMBLEDORE’S BIG SECRET? I still do not know. And no, it’s not that he fancies boys. He’s Jude Law in this, so a few boys (yeah, even straight ones) would probably think ‘cor he’s fit’, too. No biggie. Literally. 😉

The Meh:

IS THIS REALLY A ‘FAMILY’ MOVIE? Nah. I mean, sure, teenagers will enjoy most of it, perhaps. And HARRRRRRYYYYY POTTTTTERRR fans. But it’s dark and dour for all its attempts at a feel good vibe toward the end. PARENTS, BEWARE!

I mentioned great designs. Yes. But some of those feel somehow underpopulated and empty, like they literally just took an abandoned film lot and stuck a few actors on it, maybe for a musical number that got cut?

THOSE AMERICAN ACCENTS. STOP IT. Even if they are in fact Americans, it is just BAD. Sorry!

All in all: FINE! Watchable. Enjoyable, in bits. That is the nicest I will ever be about this franchise. But the series/brand is running low on fuel, fast. Needs radical injection of new ideas and energy should it wish to thrive much longer? B-. EXPELLIAMUS!