Tom Cruise v Paramount? Disney v THE ENTIRE WORLD?!

Let’s talk legalise here

1: Tom is not litigious, contrary to what many may claim (itself, actionable, btw: so be careful!). He just wants to ensure that TOP GUN, MISSION:IMPOSSIBLE and a n other franchise does not get buried on streaming before it is readied to do so. The man does not NEED money. But he does have a duty to his own portfolio of employees and shareholders etc to ensure optimal progress and profit. Speaking of which..

2: Can we shut up about Disney and the ‘don’t say gay’ thing? Yes, it is right to take your stand and they, theirs. A minority expressed concern that House of Mouse failed to be more evangelical on LGBTQ issues. Now, granted, yes, that is not the entire shareholding or employee body. But it is, nonetheless, a significant reflection of a good will base. So, the CEO had to be seen to somehow, play both sides. Which he did. That is not indoctrination or anything sinister. It’s just good business.

HERE ENDETH THE MIDWEEK LESSON.