THOR! Love and Blunder?

by James Murphy

New Trailer out. WTF?

LOVE AND THUNDER: I saw the trailer. I hated it. Because..

  • Excessively pleased with itself.
  • Thor can be funny, yes. But reducing him TO a comedy character? NO!
  • ZERO hint of plot/story/character arc. Even teasers need something to tell and this gives us nothing.

 

  • Is Thor now gay? Bi? Are you LAUGHING at that possibility? Either way, it is offensive, imho, to both woke and non woke crowds. You will know the ‘joke’ in question when you see it.
  • Hemsworth is ripped but too bulky now and that hair is wrong.

 

  • Pratt looks old and tired.
  • No Hiddleston? Come on. No glimpse of Bale as baddie, either.
  • We have DONE the new Asgard story before. Stop it.

 

But hey. I am no doubt too old and grumpy. You will all love it, no doubt. See for yourselves.

