Action Movies You Must Watch Once In Your Life

Looking for some suggestions to fill up your list of action flicks? Then, you have come to the right place!

Introduction

Honestly, our life has become pretty hectic. It’s always been the same story – wake up in the morning, go to the office, and return long after the sun goes down.

Sounds too dull, no?

Yeah, we know. That’s why, sometimes, we feel like watching someone kicking some ass on the screen for a few hours. Even chaos seems like bliss at that point. And…

This is where the action movies come in.

There’s no need to think closely while watching them. Just relax and enjoy. So, if you are anything like us and looking for some options, you’ve, indeed, arrived at the right place.

Top 5 Action Movies To Watch On A Sunday

Wait, wait, hold up for a second.

We have already promised you about suggesting some of the best action movies of all time. But, where are you going to find them? Is looking for a subscription to Netflix the only way of watching your favorite movies?

Nopety nope.

Anyway, let’s get back to our topic of the best action movies to watch in your leisure time.

1. The Avengers: Endgame

Although it’s the final Avengers movie, it’s still our favorite – and there are quite a few nous behind it. To begin with, the plot of the movie is brilliant. It picks up from where the battle with Thanos left off in the previous film.

Aside from the regular action, there’s also time travel, alternate realities, and much more going on in the movie. It’s three hours long, but the time will pass pretty quickly.

2. The Matrix

The Matrix is generally known for having a mind-boggling plot and brilliant CGI effects. Starring Keanu Reeves, it also has some of the most notable scenes, iconic one-liners, and some over-the-top fight sequences.

It also received four academy awards and got more than ten nominations altogether. Do you want to know why? Then, you’ll have to watch the film.

3. Gladiator

Gladiator, in essence, is an action-packed masterpiece. Set in the ancient Roman empire, it follows Maximus Meridius, an enslaved gladiator, and his rise to prominence. The fights in the film are absolutely world-class, and the story? As subtle as you like it.

Oh, did we forget? The famous quote, “Are you not entertained?” belongs to this movie. Just watch the film and let us know if you liked it or not.

4. John Wick – The Trilogy

If “never mess with someone’s dog” was an actual quotation, it’d fall perfectly into the storyline of the John Wick trilogy. Although the plotline of the series isn’t too strong, the action sequences are godly. Keanu Reeves has been brilliant too, from the beginning till the end.

The direction is pretty decent as well. If you’re in the mood to watch mindless action, John Wick is the one for you!

5. Batman – The Trilogy

In our opinion, this one is the greatest trilogy of all time because the director, Christopher Nolan, has absolutely killed it in the movie.

From the cast choices to the storyline, Batman has everything to keep around the screen for more than six hours. If you haven’t seen it, we will ask you to start from the beginning and complete the trilogy within a day.

You’ll definitely love it!

Action-Packed… Ending

Action movies can be a little mindless sometimes. After all, they are all about fighting with each other and entertaining the viewer from every spot.

However, the movies we’ve mentioned here are not anything like that at all. Aside from the usual, they are also quite thoughtful, sensually provocative, and fascinating.

For example, if you are looking for a touch of thriller alongside some action, the Batman Trilogy should be ideal for you.

On the other hand, if you want a little bit of melodrama with loads of fighting, Gladiator should be the way to go.

So, as you can see, our list is filled with fun and entertainment. All you need to do is to open up the box and see what’s inside by yourself.