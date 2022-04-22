Movies Which Feature Classic Casino Scenes

Movies have been a popular art form for a very long period of time, and throughout that lifespan, they’ve managed to reflect and project all kinds of emotions throughout the human experience. While some films might look to focus on more intimate, subtle, and internal feelings that people might experience, others might instead focus on glamour and the kinds of emotions that come with the yearning for a type of lifestyle that one doesn’t currently experience.

This might often come in the form of a casino scene, used to exemplify the kind of money thrown around at a certain level of society. While any film can simply throw in a casino scene, it takes a certain level of craft to perfect the atmosphere and class that they can carry, and few do it better than these examples.

Casino Royale

It’s in the name, and 007’s 2006 revival was a massive critical and commercial success, securing the future that the franchise was looking for. While the whole film is pretty highly regarded among fans, one scene stands out among the rest, and that scene goes to the big poker showdown between the protagonist and Mads Mikkelsen’s Le Chiffre. While the kind of stakes and tension on display here might not exactly make you envious of anyone’s particular position, the glamour surrounding this Montenegro setting surely might.

Casino

As you might have guessed from the title, you’ve gone to the right place if this is the film you’ve resorted to when looking for iconic casino scenes. Martin Scorsese is known for directing intense dramatic scenes, and this is no different. Thanks to the combination of the setting, the tense, evolving storyline, and the talent involved, any number of scenes could take the mantle of what you’re looking for here.

Again, when morals are in question in regards to the protagonists of the film, you’re likely going to find some situations which don’t reflect all too well on the setting and might not immediately have you wishing that you were in their shoes.

Ocean’s Eleven

If, however, you’re looking for a more light-hearted and traditionally fun experience, this classic heist movie might be for you. With the casino as the subject of the heist, a lot of time gets dedicated to ensuring you know how the operations work, and as a result, a lot of screentime is dedicated to the venue. It would be difficult to whittle this down to any one particular scene, especially as so much of the heist seems to be a continuous affair. While the heist might obviously be at the expense of the casino, the light-hearted tone of the film and the glamour of the setting might allow you to see the positives all the same.