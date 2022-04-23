23 April 2022 135 Views

Dr Who and Picard are SHIT.

by James Murphy

Just accept it!

Here’s why:

  • Both series are teasing us with more. MORE NOSTALGIA. But unearned and having wasted our time and money by NOT giving us that, for years. Nobody now cares about an Ace and Tegan cameo or bringing back the Next Gen cast. STOP IT. STOP IT NOW!

 

  • Each is on its last legs, pre reboot. Picard gets one more season then ends. Dr Who is about to retcon the retcon. Ergo anything in the existing batch? IS SHIT.

 

  • Age and Death? Picard is set hundreds of years IN THE FUTURE. So, presumably, by then? Being older is a different experience, entirely, to how it exists, today? No? In any event, Pat Stewart, in REAL life, is in GREAT SHAPE. So whhhyyyyyyyy is he playing Picard as a dothery Grandad who can barely speak?? FFS.

 

  • BAD WRITING! I genuinely wonder if any of the people who ‘wrote’ these shows ever watched actual episodes of the source material. Or if they have ever read an actual BOOK. They maybe checked the wikipedia page or something.

 

  • POLITICS!

Nothing wrong with making Dr Who a raging lesbian. Kinda my thing ;). Equally, Star Trek SHOULD have political motifs in its stories. But without self contained, immersive, imaginative PLOTS to match and character with charm? The didactic lessons become tiresome bait for every extremist with a grudge, thereby inviting rather than preventing both objective criticism and social inclusion.

THERE. THE END. SOD OFF. 😉

