Do not get excited. The event was for cinema providers and studio bosses; very Warner centric, too. Things to know:

1: THE BATMAN is getting a sequel!

2: THE FLASH is on course. Despite Ezra Miller’s varied problems; Keaton’s Batman is front and centre. SEVEN BAT-SUITS! WANNA GET NUTS?!

3: BLACK ADAMĀ will save the DCEU. Bridging gap from Snyderverse to other content, keeping them separate yet providing a vehicle for THE ROCK to ensure commercial viability.

4: SHAZAM 2 looks fun.