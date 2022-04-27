What to Do as We Wait for the Next Big Marvel Films

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a masterpiece; there is no getting away from that. And what makes the MCU so good is that they refuse to call it a day. After Endgame, anyone would be forgiven for thinking that that will be the end of that but no. Since then, No Way Home has been released (which is arguably Marvel’s most ambitious project to date), and we are still expanding thanks to the likes of TV series such as Moon Knight and Ms Marvel, as well as new movies like Dr Strange and the Multiverse of Madness and Thor: Love and Thunder. Yes, if you are a Marvel fan, chances are you will have zero complaints about the way the MCU is looking.

Well, maybe one …

They take far too long to come out! It seems like we spend half of our time waiting around for the next movie to be released, twiddling our thumbs and overthinking plotlines all the time. If this is the case, then you will be happy to know that there is plenty you can do during these periods. These are going to be discussed in more detail below.

Play Games

There are a number of excellent Marvel games out there, such as the most recent Spider-Man titles that have been released. As such, if while waiting for the movie, you still crave a fix of Marvel then gaming is a good idea.

Even if you don’t like Marvel games, there are still plenty of alternatives that you can go on while waiting for new movies. Many people around the world love playing on real money online casinos, which are filled with gambling games such as roulette, bingo and slot machines. As such, these are a good option for those periods in Marvel purgatory.

Read the Comics

You think the MCU is big? That’s nothing compared to the world contained within the comic books. The comics are a whole new thing altogether and are ideal for really giving you insight into the world of Marvel. As such, if you are waiting for a film or TV series to come out, you should consider heading over to some of the unbelievable comics that surround certain characters and exploring their background all the more. Who knows, you might even stumble across some clues as to what will happen in the new movies.

Watch Fan Theories

YouTube is filled with lots of different content, and there is no doubt that some of the most common focus on the ridiculous amount of fan theories surrounding the MCU. New Rockstars is a particularly good site that loves diving into all of the small details hidden within trailers that give us clues as to what might happen in the movie. As such, if you want to find all of this information out and get even more excited about the film, it is a great idea to check out some of these fan theories to really immerse yourself in the new movie.