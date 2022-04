The Good Points:

Goldblum still funny. Dern still lovely.

Chris and Bryce adorable.

EPIC DINO ACTION!

SOME hint of an original spin on the evolution / virgin reptile birth thing.

The Bad?

PORTRAYING THIS IS AS SOME EPIC SAGA. It isn’t. It was a one and at best two movie deal which was then run into the ground with a brief resurgence.

STILL NOTHING THAT ORIGINAL ON SHOW?

Conclusion:

Yeah ok Will watch. Taking the bait. But expectations low.