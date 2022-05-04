MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU!

HAPPY STAR WARS DAY. AGAIN.

Look, I am not a true geek. Indeed, the nerd fraternity HATE me, on sight, every-time. In part because I kinda do the stuff they have to cosplay and dream about. You know: seeing actual WOMEN. That kinda thing. Just kidding. Sorta. BUTTTT: Oh, Star Wars. How and why do I love thee? Let me count the ways..

It is a story. ABOUT STORIES! Seriously. George Lucas cracked the code for ALL mythology with this.

Special effects, sound design, editing, lighting etc were reinvented, through each movie in the saga. Innovation, embodied.

Yes, the prequels are flawed and flat and a massive missed opportunity. But that’s just it. Without that? NO PLINKETT! No YouTube critics of all shapes and sizes. The world is better even with BAD STAR WARS! THE EMPEROR. He is hilarious and scary and gooooood. Bit gay, obv (he gets off on torturing young men he fancies and turning them ‘dark’).



YODA! EWOKS! CHEWIE! Basically, every pet/toy you ever had is in this mythology, onscreen.

Proof you can be in the clergy and still a badass cool bloke. HAN AND LEIA: BEST. LOVE. STORY. EVER.

I could go on. But would be here all day. I have to go and sort out my Daisy Ridley photo album. Happy mid-week. 😉 x