MAY THE 4TH BE WITH YOU!

HAPPY STAR WARS DAY. AGAIN.
Look, I am not a true geek. Indeed, the nerd fraternity HATE me, on sight, every-time. In part because I kinda do the stuff they have to cosplay and dream about. You know: seeing actual WOMEN. That kinda thing. Just kidding. Sorta. BUTTTT: Oh, Star Wars. How and why do I love thee? Let me count the ways..
- It is a story. ABOUT STORIES! Seriously. George Lucas cracked the code for ALL mythology with this.
- The series is a doorway to ALL genres. War films, history, political drama, romance, westerns, sci-fi, fantasy. The works!
- Special effects, sound design, editing, lighting etc were reinvented, through each movie in the saga. Innovation, embodied.
- Yes, the prequels are flawed and flat and a massive missed opportunity. But that’s just it. Without that? NO PLINKETT! No YouTube critics of all shapes and sizes. The world is better even with BAD STAR WARS!
- THE EMPEROR. He is hilarious and scary and gooooood. Bit gay, obv (he gets off on torturing young men he fancies and turning them ‘dark’).
- YODA! EWOKS! CHEWIE! Basically, every pet/toy you ever had is in this mythology, onscreen.
- OBI-WAN: Proof you can be in the clergy and still a badass cool bloke.
- HAN AND LEIA: BEST. LOVE. STORY. EVER.
I could go on. But would be here all day. I have to go and sort out my Daisy Ridley photo album. Happy mid-week. 😉 x