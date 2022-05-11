11 May 2022 111 Views

AVATAR 2: Does anyone give a Na’vi?

by James Murphy

So. THIRTEEN YEARS LATER. 

Um.

  • New trailer is out for Avatar 2. Fine. Great.
  • It certainly looks immersive, literally (water is a big part of the pitch).
  • There is an Empire Strikes Back vibe: the corporate baddies continue trying to mine the Pandora territory?
  • Gratuitous shots of blue bottoms, galore. Are those male or female space smurfs?
  • Spectacular effects, sea and landscapes, some plot and character arc hints.
  • So. Yes. Will go see it. Sure. Is it going to be any good? We shall see! Its box office potential is strong though by no means as limitless as part 1.

Watch this..space/sea?!

