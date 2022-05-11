Playing casino games is a gamble, and this is because you’re not 100% sure of a win or a loss. Casino games have been around for a long while, and online casino Ireland games are growing increasingly popular. The use of online gambling makes it easier and more convenient for punters. Gambling also gives a certain thrill and excitement.

Filmmakers of today have decided to utilize this thrill and the benefits of gambling. They have created blockbuster action, romance, and thriller movies. Many of these movies made lots of money, are recognized all over the world, and some even won many awards. Watching a movie may also be a gamble, but checking out a list of the best casino movies can significantly reduce the risks.

Runner Runner (2013)

Runner Runner shows the various perspectives of the people in the gambling industry. This is why it is considered one of the best movies about gambling. It shows the players’ side, which involves betting, winning, and losing money. It also shows the business perspective of the owners of the casinos.

The movie focuses on Richie Furst, who plays poker to win money to pay his tuition fees. He finds out that the games are rigged and goes to confront the owner of the casino. Then he sees the fancy lifestyle of expensive cars, parties, and beautiful women there. This movie features top actors like Ben Affleck and Justin Timberlake. It even features Leonardo DiCaprio as one of the film’s producers. You can surely expect a well-crafted and fascinating story.

21 (2008)

21 was a popular casino movie of the late 2000s. This was just before the introduction of online gambling on betting sites. There are many lessons to learn from this movie. It is based on true events, and Robert Luketic directed the movie. This casino movie is centered around a young man named Ben, a math student at MIT. His dream was to be a doctor, even though he was from a poor background. Against all odds, he decides to source for scholarships that can help him complete his college studies and get his degree. Ben is quite intelligent and very good with numbers. One of his professors notices this and digs further into Ben’s life. While searching, the professor finds out about his financial challenges. He then offers Ben an opportunity to be part of a secret group that also includes other gifted individuals.

The professor taught Ben and his mates special counting techniques. These techniques would help them defeat the Vegas casino in the game of Blackjack. Blackjack is popular, and it is a game that involves playing cards. Their technique worked, and they won lots of money at first. But, their selfishness, silly mistakes, and addiction to money turn their joy upside down. But, do they triumph? You can check out 21. It is intriguing and filled with thrills and humor.

Molly’s Game (2017)

Molly’s Game follows the life of Molly Bloom. It is another casino movie based on a true story. She is a former Olympic ski racer whose career was abruptly cut short due to a severe injury. With her career being affected, she faced serious financial challenges, and then decided to quit sports altogether. She then started her own online gambling business.

The gambling business is known to be dominated by males. But, this movie is unique because it shows that a female can also thrive in the gambling industry. Molly is shown as a clever and gorgeous young woman who understands how to attract men and do business. As Molly Bloom succeeds in her business, she gets unwanted attention from the FBI and other police forces. Watch Molly’s game to see how Molly struggles and faces different challenges just to keep her business alive. The actress Jessica Chastain plays the role of Molly Bloom exceptionally well.

The Gambler (1974)

This is a true casino movie classic, and It dwells on the addictive side of gambling. This casino movie is also based on actual events. Although It is not a recent movie, it still serves as a solid warning to new and even professional players. It advises them to always bet wisely. It made such an impact that a remake was made to explain the effects of addiction further.

This casino movie dwells on a university professor who gambles regularly and gets addicted to it. He would play some casino games, win rewards, and go gambling again. Even when he lost, he would take out of his savings and sell his assets to get money to gamble. He also went to borrow money from friends and family to gamble. As he continued to gamble, he plunged more and more into debt. This affected his mental state. He fell into depression, excessive anger, and desperation. Does he stop gambling?

Rounders (1998)

This is a top-rated casino movie that explains the ins and outs of poker. It came out way before online poker was a big thing. However, it still shows the good sides and the bad sides. A young man called Mike McDermmot is the main character of this movie. He is an average student studying law at a college. He realized that he had hidden skills in poker and was able to use them to pay his bills and college fees. While gambling, he loses a lot of his money to a gambling tycoon named Teddy at a point in his life. Then, he decides to quit gambling and entirely focus on his studies.

Unfortunately, he discovers that his close friend, who just got out of prison, is owing a lot of money to a loan shark. Then, everything changes. He has to go back into gambling to help his friend. This movie is both funny and dramatic. What more could you want? If you like playing poker, you should definitely check Rounders out.

Conclusion

Casino games are fun and exciting to play but watching casino movies gives that thrill without worrying about losing your own money. These movies listed are top-rated, trending, and loved by viewers and gamblers alike. As a viewer and lover of casinos, you get to view the gambling world through the eyes of the main character. This way, you learn and gain experiences for safe gambling while enjoying the movies. So, pick a movie, sit back and relax because you are about to be entertained.