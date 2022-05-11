11 May 2022 99 Views

New Dr Who is a GREAT choice!

by James Murphy

Here’s why! NCUTI GATWA IS MADE FOR THIS PART!!

1: His name is pronounced ‘Shooty’. As in ‘shooty dog thing’. THAT in itself is a sign/omen/K9 fan reference!

2: YOUNG! As in will run for a few seasons before career damage /fatigue /no running on wobbly set problems set in. Youthful energy is part of the character. No question.

3: THAT SMILE! It’s very Hollywood or something. Lights up the room. Like the Doctor should.

4: BLACK! Yes. That IS important. Not because of inclusion/diversity etc. But more because it shows that this is a Timelord alien who can switch any facet of appearance yet retain the essentially charismatic core. Shame the first black actor to play the titular timelord has taken this long to emerge. Shoulda been Paterson Joseph years ago, but hey, he can play the Doc’s Dad or Rassilon or something.

5: SCOTTISH! McCoy, Tennant, Capaldi and now Gatwa. SCOTTISH! Trust me. It’s now essential to the character 😉

BEST OF LUCK. A nice, talented, young kid with the universe ahead of him.

