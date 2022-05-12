Stop worrying. Obi Wan Kenobi will be FINE!

I mean that in every sense.

As in:

1: Even if it is not great television? It will be ‘fine’. Because the visuals, acting, atmospherics etc will simply ‘work’. Even Boba Fett’s Book, at its very worst, gave us a decent Disney Gallery series.

2: They will not kill him off! Yes, canon can be stretched. No, you cannot and nor will Disney /Lucasfilm, compromise everything, entirely. Even the sequel trilogy had its merits on that front.

3: Lore is intact. Lots of people saying ‘ if he meets Vader before the events of the original 1977 movie then they are changing backstory’. Not so. All Vader says is ‘last time I was but the learner now I AM THE MASTER’. He does not say ‘Last time we met was in Episode 3 and you cut my limbs off on a volcano’. IE: they could indeed meet again, do battle and STILL have enough of a gap to justify the Vader lines a few years later.

4: The Girl!

Ok, yes, chances are, especially if one reads spoilers etc? There is a sense that Obi is not the entire front and centre of his own show. He is being hunted by a WOMAN. And she has her own arc. So what?? Provided they do not actively emasculate Kenobi or change the Skywalker prophecy too radically, there is NOTHING to prevent the idea that stories happened, between bigger staked legends and that we were yet to see some of those characters represented.

And if you do not want a black /woman/both in your story? Then you might need to seek help. Because you are probably a daft RACIST. I have no time for you. Get lost.

5: EWAN! This is peak era McGregor.

No longer playing Obi Wan as old man in young man body. This is a still agile, young yet more weathered, movie star powerhouse. LOOK at him in the action here. Light sabres, blasters, space camels. And that beard /hair. He looks the part, has the voice but seems a bit more free in the role, given the kind of material which alas, the prequels simply lacked. I remember seeing him in SHALLOW GRAVE an thinking ‘He should be in Star Wars: he has a kind of Han crossed with Luke vibe’. I was right. This show will prove it.

So: have faith. Enjoy the Hype. Reserve Judgement. And may the force be with you!

PS / Side-Note. My beloved Dad, bless him, had no idea who Ewan was. So I reminded him . ‘He was Obi Wan Kenobi’ (nothing). ‘He was in Trainspotting, Moulin Rouge, etc’. (nope). ‘He played the rapist in that episode of Kavanagh QC’ (‘Ahhh yesss! Ewan McGregor!’). I know. Even Ewan would find that pretty funny. 😉