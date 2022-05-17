Tom Cruise and The Jubilee. A natural Fit!

Some people have been rather mean and confused about why Tom Cruise was selected to help lead the Queen’s Jubilee Celebrations.

Allow me to explain why is the best man for the job:

Tom is basically, an honorary Brit. He invests a great deal of time and money in the UK. Shoots here whenever possible. Buys properties. Turns up at every special event from sports to memorial services.

Pageantry! Cruise loves to put on a great show. As does the Queen!

Work Ethic: Tom works tirelessly, as has Elizabeth II, all her life.

Longevity: Queenie has remained vital. Always. Even at 90 something. Cruise will follow suit. Pushing 60, he does not look a day over 21 and is still self improving, reaching, innovating.

Longevity: Queenie has remained vital. Always. Even at 90 something. Cruise will follow suit. Pushing 60, he does not look a day over 21 and is still self improving, reaching, innovating. Dignity: Notice neither the Queen, nor Mr Cruise, ever comment on truly private matters. They manage those, discreetly, wherever possible, never impinging on duty.

FUN! Liz 2 and Tom C LOVE a great laugh/dare/challenge/show. They just know that has to be earned, stage managed and delivered with absolute dedication when called to be in the leading light.

GOD SAVE THE QUEEN! And God Bless, Tom Cruise!