She-Hulk Trailer Lands

But does it SMASH?!

I kinda like it. The internet seems, in general, ‘meh’ to actively annoyed by this latest Marvel/Disney offering.

It is JUST a TRAILER. But on strength of said? I would humbly offer, the following feedback:

THE GOOD:

Contrary to popular belief? This IS relatively faithful to comic book lore.

Expands on the INCREDIBLE HULK mythology: Tim Roth cameo!

Uses the ongoing idea of consequence to super-hero life/law.

Inspires girls to keep reaching and winning.

Funny! I like its tone. Ally McBeal meets Super Powers stuff.

She-Hulk is an actual ‘she’. Feminine! Graceful! Elegant!

THE NOT SO GOOD:

Disses Iron Man!

Trivialises a universe that was on its way to maturing a bit?

It’s on Disney Plus and is a Marvel product. My expectations are LOW.

Tries to hard to be funny / current / Sex and the City mark 2?

I reserve judgement until I actually WTACH the first ep. But am cautiously optimistic, for a change!