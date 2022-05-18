18 May 2022 98 Views

She-Hulk Trailer Lands

by James Murphy

But does it SMASH?!

I kinda like it. The internet seems, in general, ‘meh’ to actively annoyed by this latest Marvel/Disney offering.

It is JUST a TRAILER. But on strength of said? I would humbly offer, the following feedback:

THE GOOD:

  • Contrary to popular belief? This IS relatively faithful to comic book lore.
  • Expands on the INCREDIBLE HULK mythology: Tim Roth cameo!
  • Uses the ongoing idea of consequence to super-hero life/law.
  • Inspires girls to keep reaching and winning.
  • Funny! I like its tone. Ally McBeal meets Super Powers stuff.
  • She-Hulk is an actual ‘she’. Feminine! Graceful! Elegant!

THE NOT SO GOOD:

  • Disses Iron Man!
  • Trivialises a universe that was on its way to maturing a bit?
  • It’s on Disney Plus and is a Marvel product. My expectations are LOW.
  • Tries to hard to be funny / current / Sex and the City mark 2?

I reserve judgement until I actually WTACH the first ep. But am cautiously optimistic, for a change!

New

She-Hulk Trailer Lands
98 Views
18 May 2022
She-Hulk Trailer Lands

May interest You

Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Review!
221 Views
15 May 2022
Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Review!
THOR! Love and Blunder?
374 Views
19 April 2022
THOR! Love and Blunder?
Cumberbatch gets a Hollywood walk of fame Star.
426 Views
03 March 2022
Cumberbatch gets a Hollywood walk of fame Star.

Popular

The Northman. The worst film I have ever seen.
1471 Views
24 April 2022
The Northman. The worst film I have ever seen.
THE BATMAN. I HATED IT.
1267 Views
05 March 2022
THE BATMAN. I HATED IT.

Tags

2012 action adventure. sequels Avatar Batman Comic-Con Contests Daniel Craig Disney District 9 Facebook Harrison Ford Indiana Jones Iron Man Iron Man 2 James Bond James Murphy Man of Steel Marvel Marvel Studios Movie Review NBC nostalgia Politics Review Reviews satire Sequels Skyfall Star Trek Star Wars Steven Spielberg Super 8 Superman The Avengers The Dark Knight Rises Trailer Tron Legacy Twitter Universal Pictures Viral marketing Viral video Viral Videos vvru Warner Bros YouTube
Tech and columnist partners: AR guided journey planning, Point cloud processing, Airport stores, Stores and Restaurants near me, FAQ, Smart Cities, City Maps