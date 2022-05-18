She-Hulk Trailer Lands

But does it SMASH?!
I kinda like it. The internet seems, in general, ‘meh’ to actively annoyed by this latest Marvel/Disney offering.
It is JUST a TRAILER. But on strength of said? I would humbly offer, the following feedback:
THE GOOD:
- Contrary to popular belief? This IS relatively faithful to comic book lore.
- Expands on the INCREDIBLE HULK mythology: Tim Roth cameo!
- Uses the ongoing idea of consequence to super-hero life/law.
- Inspires girls to keep reaching and winning.
- Funny! I like its tone. Ally McBeal meets Super Powers stuff.
- She-Hulk is an actual ‘she’. Feminine! Graceful! Elegant!
THE NOT SO GOOD:
- Disses Iron Man!
- Trivialises a universe that was on its way to maturing a bit?
- It’s on Disney Plus and is a Marvel product. My expectations are LOW.
- Tries to hard to be funny / current / Sex and the City mark 2?
I reserve judgement until I actually WTACH the first ep. But am cautiously optimistic, for a change!