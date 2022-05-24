Thor 4! Trailer 2. It is still irritating as f##k

Smug. Tonally Illiterate. Pleased with itself. Unfunny.

Hypocritical. Criminal waste of Christian Bale!

Ok, so I had high hopes. Perhaps I was just in a bad mood with the last / first trailer. Again? Also, I enjoyed DOCTOR STRANGE 2. So, yes, I went in with open mind and heart.

Alas? This trailer is awful, imho. Let me cite the ways:

1: So, the girls have to look like guys (big muscly arms) and can ogle the nudey Thor. But the guys cannot return that favour and be treated to some Viking beauty Goddess? ENOUGH!

2: This SHOULD be tragedy. If your baddie is killing Gods? If Jane has cancer, as rumoured? WHHHYYYY is it all happy and colourful? Go one way, or other. STOP MELDING TONES!

3: EVERY Joke and trope has been been done before, to death, better. Oh look: fat Thor! Oh look: NAKED RIPPED Thor! Oh, Thor is being narrated again by Korg then emasculated yet still sought and lusted after. Piss off.

4: Guardians of the Galaxy featured a LOT in trailer 1. Yet AWOL in this second glimpse? BIT odd. But anyway.

5: Russell Crowe. This isn’t funny. It’s deeply sad. Yes, everyone ages and body shaming is a crime and Crowe could out-bench and out-beat me, easily. Even so? Russell: You could and should be a leading man, front and centre. Not side-lined as comic relief Grandad cameo ffs.

To be fair, that is just MY impression. But I have a bad feeling about this. I will see it. Might even ENJOY the film. It’s certainly visually arresting and colourful.

Prima facie, however? LOVE AND THUNDER has NONE of the wit, grace, majesty, nobility, novelty, emotional literacy or CHARM of the first, world building, THOR (BRING BACK BRANAGH!!).

I just loathe the ethos behind this new style of trite and shite marketing. Sorry!

Also, bad grammar alert. Bale’s baddie says ‘all Gods care about IS themselves’. No, Christian. It’s ‘are’, surely? GOOOOD FOOOOR YOOOOU. Shoulda stuck with BATMAN! 🙂

PS: WHERE IS TOM HIDDLESTON? He is every bit as much an ass-et to THOR movies as Hemsworth /abs etc. Just ask the ladies. Trust me. x