David Tennant is BACK as DOCTOR WHO! GREAT NEWS!

Here’s why..

1: Gives the people what they want.

Back in 2008/9? Had BBC said ‘David, go off and do other stuff; ditto Russell T: Write other projects, no problem. But give us a few specials more and say, a series every 2-3 years?‘. Then the brand would not be in the dire mess it has endured for near on a decade.

The rot was cemented by Chibnall as show runner. But it started with the Moffat era (Steven is a perfect plot-smith in a way Russell isn’t; but a substandard show runner and character creator imho). Matt Smith was great as the Doctor. Capaldi COULD have been great, too.

But this is Tennant’s gig as written by ‘RTD’, same way it was Tom Baker’s via Hinchliffe/Holmes et al. Which is why, perhaps, they had Jodie (congrats on new baby, btw!) play a cut price tenth doctor tribute act instead of crafting her own ‘take’.

2: NOSTALGIA!

The world is in the shit, now. Just as it almost was back in ’08. Remember back then? Russia basically invaded Georgia. The global economy was set to stumble and fall. Sound familiar? But there remained a sense of hope.

Iron Man was the new kid on the cinematic block. Harrison Ford was back as Indiana Jones. Daniel Craig was building his new 007 take. Nolan still directed Batman movies. Movie-myth life was good! And Social Media was still, well, social?!

Amidst all that? DAVID TENNANT as the DOCTOR!

Seriously. It was peak era cultural rebirth and renewal. A sense of hope in the darkness. We needed it back then and we need that quality, NOW. So cometh the men/hour on cue: Russell, Tennant and Dr Who to the rescue! And it’s about time!

3: SETS UP SHARED UNIVERSE, DISNEY PLUS / MARVEL STYLE

If Tennant’s Doctor is indeed getting his own mini series of say, 3 mini tv movies? GREAT! Because that means he can then come back again, without overdoing things.

Ditto, ANY OTHER DOCTOR/COMPANION/VILLAIN/SIDE-STORY ARC.

Think BIG FINISH but on television. Lots of small, self contained yet still linked content, rather than narrowing things down with massive 13 ep series formulae.

And it arguably segues nicely into the launch of the 14th Doctor (‘Shooty’ as I call him: I’ll explain later!).

4: AND, ABOVE ALL?

It stops, at least for a while, anyway, David Tennant playing ANY of the following default setting parts to which he has run, of late:

Serial Killers. Seriously, Dave. STOP IT. STOP IT NOW!

Wally of the week in a sitcom / remake of something British in America or something American in the UK.

Second fiddle to Michael Sheen.

Domestic Patsy / secret adulterer / killer in kitchen sink ‘thriller’.

Politicians / wannabe House of Cards style pretenders.

style pretenders. Gameshow host / ‘clever’ improv contestant.

Shakespearean characters.

The man is a star. But best in DOCTOR WHO. And if you check out the leaked pics, it’s like he has not aged a day. Anyone might think him a TIMELORD? 😉

MOLTO BENE! ALLONSY!