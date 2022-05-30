Legally Blonde: The Musical. A Review

Just go see it!

And en route to the Theatre, I met David Morrissey in the line for coffee. Lovely gentleman. We had a really in depth conversation about film, television, adapting novels, Dr Who and Ten Per Cent. He’s very tall, very nice and genuinely could have talked more. I’ll call his agent (geddit?).

Back to the review. LEGALLY BLONDE: THE MUSICAL.

It is fresh, vibrant, full of fun and above all, warmth and heart. The tunes and dances are infectious. You will leave with eternal earworms of each musical number.

Is it perfect? Nah. Reese owns the leading role so anyone who is not her, playing that? Never gonna top the original and best. Ditto, Tane McClure. Her absence is felt. And yes, some have called out the human canines not quite working on stage and excess camp as well as a few echoes /acoustic problems, given that it is an open air show. Understood.

But I STILL LOVED IT! It’s just so innocent and energetic. At the same time? There is no stinting on the darker stuff at work. This is a story about rejection and loss and learning to both accept and be accepted, harnessing one’s best qualities to defeat the worst in those who oppose us. There is a murder and a trial, too and some timeless commentary on the ruthless cut-throat antics of wannabe lawyers. The wonderful thing is that those motifs never upstage or undo the glossy escapism. Perfect balance.

Sing! Dance! Embrace! Enjoy! I recommend this play. Go see!