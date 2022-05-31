Indiana Jones heats up the Hype campaign

We are about a year away from INDY 5.

What we do not have, yet:

1: Title. And please do not call it plain old ‘Indiana Jones’?

2: Plot summary / macguffin details.

3: Trailer /Teaser/Behind scenes footage.

What we DO have:

1: Teaser POSTER image. V apt: Indy looking down, grumpy, but in genuine peril and hope, to the last!

2: Glimpse of John Williams recording the score, with Harrison Ford paying a visit.

Well timed to coincide with 33 years since LAST CRUSADE and the equal buzz for all things STAR WARS (that other Lucasfilm gem). More will no doubt follow in way of details as the marketing develops but I consider this a critical first step/shot in the build toward INDIANA JONES 5!

excellent artwork c/o Michael Heather. Many Thanks, sir!