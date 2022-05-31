No! Stop this alpha v beta bollox RE Top Gun.

A wally writes, in THE GUARDIAN (Nb imho and ‘wally’ is an opinion, non defamatory..and will not name said writer but..)

That watching TOP GUN 2 has somehow renewed his interest in being more macho?

NO!

1: Maverick as played by Tom Cruise is NOT ‘macho’ ffs. He is a kind, caring, sensitive man. Just HAPPENS to be uber-competent and cool.

2: If you spend time THINKING about what it is to be a man? Then you are not DOING the alpha stuff. Give up, now.

3: If you were part of the beta-fying of men in the last 25 years and benefited from / enjoyed said process? You have NO BUSINESS turning the c(l)ock back, now, yeah?

4: Only wallies go on about manhood. They tend to have really tiny penises and in many cases, ought just come out as gay, because that would require some actual alpha level bravery.

5: TOP GUN: MAVERICK is not ‘about’ machismo. Yes, the skills exhibited are those of bravery, probity, decency, excellence. But at no stage does the movie attribute that to an exclusively male idiom. The girls in the story drive events along, inspiring the men to do better, whilst pursuing their own goals, too.

That’s called PROGRESS, EQUALITY, and a genuine BALANCE of male/female qualities, united in love. WATCH. THE . FILM. AGAIN. YOU IDIOT.

Rant dun. File under satire just in case.