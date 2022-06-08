Obi Wan: One Missed Opp?

Ok. So we know it’s been trolled by racists.

(we have no time for you; go away: morons. Ewan could take you in a fight).

We also know that the corporate suits will stop at nothing to use said troll /race issues to show how nice they are as a company at Disney (just as bad imho: faux community showing).

Above all though: the series itself? OBI WAN KENOBI. It is FINE. I enjoy its visuals. It’s nice to see Ewan get a go at more of the material he should have had in the prequels. All good. And no, it does not break canon ffs.

When Vader says ‘a presence I’ve not felt since’ (in 1977’s first/4th film); he does not specify ‘when’ he felt it. Kenobi and Vader could have had several spats, pre Death Star.

But that is WHY, thus-far, the Kenobi show is such a missed opp? Yes, we have Vader and more Ewan and universe building etc. Fine. But what we do NOT have, and what I would argue they MUST do in the now inevitable second series is..

Obi Wan on the run across the galaxy. Simple, FUGITIVE stuff. Kinda like Han Solo in Empire Strikes Back (so explaining why Kenobi smiles when he sees Captain Solo’s roguish wit in action: reminds him of himself?).

Kenobi learning to both regain his force power AND how to retreat, even age himself up prematurely, back and forth (inc memory losses?), as required, in preparation for his death? Meditating with Yoda on Dagobah and in caves with Qui-Gon, etc. You could thereby even sew the seeds of a series AFTER obi has died: as in his journey through Jedi afterlife or something?

More tension with Uncle Owen? Maybe some run ins with local crime lords/Hutts/ Tuskens etc? If Bounty Hunters are looking for Kenobi, why not have Boba Fett in there at his peak?

Rematch with Darth Maul? Yes, I know they did that in REBELS . But canon is fluid. Or just find some other lost Sith?

. But canon is fluid. Or just find some other lost Sith? Instead of showing lots of other Jedi and new hopes every second ep? Prove WHY Luke Skywalker will be so important. That ONE future Jedi is key to defeating Emperor Palpatine (and yes, he too, must cameo, at least and even face Kenobi, himself, even in a dream scene?).

But hey: maybe they do all the above in the remaining 3 eps of series 1?!