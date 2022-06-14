JOKER 2 is a BIG mistake?

‘imho’, obviously. Here’s why I aint ‘sold’ on more clown prince of crime, yet:

1: I hated JOKER at first. It grew on me. But it was a one and done tribute to TAXI DRIVER, using BATMAN IP to get people interested. There was no return for Travis Bickle. The Phoenix Joker, surely, was self contained and non sequel-able?

2: The pitch is a MUSICAL?

Really? Then one is just into the genre and tone tour that now substitutes for actual ideas driven content. Years ago, visionary filmmakers from Spielberg to Tim Burton would yes, play with tropes of old movies and integrate those to franchise templates.

Nowadays, instead, we get directors and writers showing off their film school knowledge and taking the imagery /style /tone of a genre AS the pitch itself. Ergo: JOKER 2: MUSICAL? Maybe. ‘imho’, again. 😉

3: HARLEY QUINN:

Lady GaGa (you all love her; I..don’t) is being courted to play the Joker’s favourite muse/partner in clown painted crime. Fine. Except that surely now simply shows the whole property is devolving into yet another ‘comic book’ movie spin off? Which could be acceptable; but for the already confused continuities, iterations, crossovers, multi-versal loops and fatigue plaguing the sub-genre. Margot Robbie is Harley, right? HOW will the new casting be explained, yet AGAIN? And yes, a subversive else-worlds take etc. Not everyone ‘gets’ such distinctions.

4: MISSED OPPS FOR OTHER SPIN OFFS?

There are some Bat-baddies who, thanks in part to the (I hate it; you love it) Matt Reeves’ take on THE BATMAN, may never see their day on film? There WAS talk of a series of self contained villain stories, with loose connection to the JOKER movie as launch point, without simply making ‘sequels’. TWO-FACE as a kind of 30s style psychological thriller and courtroom drama? CLAY-FACE as a Hammer Horror? And so on. But no. Not. Going. T(w)o(o). Happen. At this rate. Shame!

But there you have it. I have been wrong before. I might well enjoy/love/sing along to this one. Time will tell, as it always does. JOKER 2 is happening. Best of luck to all involved!

YOU GET WHAT YOU …. DESERVE! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA