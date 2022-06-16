Musical Friday! Piano movies

With help from Elizabeth Ertel..

Her fave /best /recommended piano themed / led movies? Here we go. TAKE IT AWAY!..

I’ve chosen Casablanca as my top pick Bogart and Bergman. It just doesn’t get any better than this. The phrase ‘Play it Sam’ is steeped in history one of the most mesmerizing movies of all times. Heart wrenching yes incredibly beautiful. On a rainy Sunday afternoon? Look this beauty up and enjoy the best of cinema brilliance. Then ..Play Misty for me. How can you go wrong with Clint Eastwood? One of my favourite actors to this day. Clint plays a California DJ who is stopped by a caller who continuously asks for Play Misty for Me on his radio show. Besides the fact that it turns into an incredibly wild thriller? Go back and think about the beautiful song Play Misty for Me. This is one of my favourite songs to sing. Steeped in complete divine sexuality. Next we have the Fabulous Baker Boys with Michelle Pfeiffer, Jeff and Beau Bridges. Such an incredibly beautiful seductive piece at the piano. Michelle Pfeiffer rocks the scene as only Michelle Pfeiffer can. Beautiful and soulful a great movie from 1989. Making whoopee! (trivia side-note: James Murphy saw said film, aged 11. He wrote a note to Ms Pfeiffer, asking her for tea at The Savoy. His housemaster confiscated said item, which is now, locked, in a bunker, somewhere).

Going to finish off with Ray: Portrayed by the fabulous Jamie Foxx. Who truly can top the vibrant brilliance of Ray Charles at the piano? I don’t think it’s possible. Again part of American history. Ray Charles it’s at the top of my list, when you want to immerse yourself in pure musical magic. America the Beautiful, Georgia on my Mind, I Can’t Stop Loving You. Just a few of the beautiful songs by Ray Charles.