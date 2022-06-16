Obi Wan. Episode 5: a new hope to strike back?

As with the original trilogy? Ep ‘5’ = best yet?

Ok so it is still not great cos:

1: Lots of filler

2: Missed opp for Obi Wan as hero for hire in desert while looking over Luke.

3: Too many side characters!

4: Music tepid: no imperial march?

5: Cramped sets / televisual scale and direction.

But: THIS one did have some great bits. One ep, almost turns around the whole enterprise. Because:

1: Anakin and Obi Wan, together! This one scene is better than their entire prequel tenure together and Anakin especially looks better at that age.

2: VADER! Badass. Scary.

3: They do not, in fact, break canon. It’s just fluid.

4: Obi Wan, the action hero!

5: A solid twist that explains the previous episodes and sets up a finale.

So, yeah. ALMOST redeemed, albeit also, with lessons that ought show Disney/Lucasfilm what needs to be remedied for series 2..