What can i say?

1: It needs a SPIELBERG!

2: As in, badly directed, edited, shot and lazily scored etc; without him. You all forget that JURASSIC PARK and LOST WORLD were successful because of novelty, tension, atmospherics etc.

3: GREAT premise, squandered. as in: one idea. The one pre historic plague disaster vs another: GREAT! Just bogged down in filler.

4: Original cast are back but FLAT. Even Goldblum!

5: Pratt is phoning it in here. Those who had him down as next Indiana Jones? Nah. Harrison Ford, aged 80, gives more charisma value for money.

6: NO STYLE! NO STRUCTURE! MISSED OPP FOR SUBSTANCE!

I genuinely have nothing else to say here. If you do see the movie, there will be some nice moments.

It is better than FALLEN KINGDOM. But a world away from the first two, Spielberg directed, masterpieces, with which the franchise, lived and kinda died?

The way forward with this property was an IAN MALCOLM SHOW? Akin to the Obi Wan thing. But better.

Will you enjoy JURASSIC WORLD: DOMINION? Sure, in bits. But not as a whole. It is missable! But not ‘bad’ per se. Grade C+