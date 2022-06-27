I don’t wanna talk about Obi Wan

So said Anakin in Revenge of the Sith. And so say, I, about that Disney Plus show..

Look, Youtube: EVERYONE is talking about the Kenobi show. It is getting boring, dull and kinda weird. That said? I guess I ought to wrap up my views, now said show is over.

1: Ewan looks the part, acts well, adds texture/depth/physicality to his prequel turn.

2: The show did NOT break canon/lore.

And in any event, if one takes Star Wars as being like religion / the Bible etc? Then one will, hundreds of years on, have debates about what is , in fact ‘canon’. Answer: the original trilogy (eps 4-6).

ANYTHING other than that? Interprets the mythology, expands the lore, gives viewers and readers and so on a chance to simply immerse themselves in a richly defined and diverse universe of adventure and moral motif. ALL valid, btw. Even the shit bits. But none need somehow taint or compromise its later or earlier counterpart.

3: Riva was overused, yes.

But once again, in no way was her character premise beyond the bounds of possibility. Remember, it is Star WARS. As in, there will be countless stories, within conflict, of struggles, moral problems, individual heroism/cowardice/collaboration/rebellion.

In real war, as in a fictional one, each is valid. Some are simply more interesting than others. Riva is not an especially compelling character. Ergo, giving her so much time, in a show, whose hero she ultimately did little to develop/challenge/define? ‘Was a silly move and simply baited the racists whilst thereby enabling said group to cover corporate mediocrity with the ultimate defence against criticism.

4: LOTS of missed opps!

NONE OF THESE THINGS HAPPENED:

Maul hunting Kenobi! Bounty Hunters on the Obi Wan trail! Hutts! Tuskens! More Uncle Ben! Kenobi training with Yoda /Liam Neeson! Death Star building? Sith Witches (seriously, Sybil Danning was once mooted to play one and could do it, today; or imagine Tilda Swinton vs Ewan in a Young Adam rematch!).

Emperor vs Kenobi /Vader trying to turn his old friend and mentor to the dark side and likewise, Kenobi trying to retrieve Anakin’s good side. Obi Wan being a rogue / bad ass maverick hero: taking a wife? Getting drunk? Brawling? Like I say, he gave a look of affinity to Han Solo for a reason. And Ewan coulda portrayed that texture, without losing the inner morality to the character. Shame!

5: So, yes. It had its moments as a show.

But not enough to sustain six episodes. And none of the cinematic glory or innovative story telling from which the brand was born. THAT is the problem with the Disney era at present.

It lacks the vision to understand that STAR WARS is not an ode to itself but to multiple genres, styles, tones, arts, crafts and all wrapped in certain visual and musical formulae beats.

If you cannot ‘get’ that? Then there is little to any point in taking this IP further. In any event, though a second series is now inevitable, they have to some extent blown the mythological wad here and said all they can say. Yawn.

