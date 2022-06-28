Ok. So, Rowan Atkinson has a new show on NETFLIX.

The good news:

1: It is VERY clever! As in expertly planned, executed, edited, shot, paced.

2: There are shades of MR BEAN here but the main character lacks any malice. He is basically a nice guy, who just happens to be accident prone.

3: The special effects are top notch. You would not think of this as an effects heavy piece, given relatively simple premise (a man house sits for snobbish couple; everything goes crazy when he chases a bee). But the work is all there, on screen!

4: New format. mini movies, in effect, each ep is max 10 minutes long. Innovative!

5: Great supporting cast and Atkinson himself is back to his best here and in great shape.

Butttttt

A: The premise does outstay its welcome a tad.

B: Since this is NOT Mr Bean, it begs the question as to HOW a normal bloke could be quite THIS inept and unlucky? Even comedy needs credibility.

C: It feeds the notion that tech and smart IOT devices =bad! Whereas, in fact? Those tools are your friends. They could actually SAVE rather than hinder or sabotage both house owner and the sitter, even with their assorted flaws.

So, though I recommend MAN VS BEE? I also insist that you pay close attention to companies and sites which are advancing rather than reversing the cause of tech awareness and home based gadgetry for a safer future.

For an head-start in similar areas to the ones discussed above?

Try: Sustainability Roadmap

And: City Maps

Or: Augmented World

But above all? This company, right here, which I have come across in the metaverse research.

If you are still reading at this stage then also check out these two:

Airports

Locations

TRIVIA: Rowan Atkinson is himself an engineering expert and has an admirable collection of cars, which he races, on occasion.