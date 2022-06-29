How do you solve a problem like EZRA MILLER?!

It is actually, rather simple!

Yes, reshoots cost money. But so do delays, lost marketing opps, bad press and Warners/DC face ALL those.

You release a Miller centric FLASH movie, now? And trust me, the old saying that all publicity = good will be proven wrong. Maybe.

In any event? The dude is replaceable. Easily so. He is not the massive star which, for some inexplicable reason, he was propped to be for a while. I find him irritating as f”k, to be honest and especially as THE FLASH!

Your real USP here is MICHAEL KEATON and BEN AFFLECK, onscreen, together as BAT-MEN! So just reverse engineer the film. NOW!



Have a FLASH centric prologue, by all means, using multiverse to explain why Miller is NOT onscreen and another actor is there, set up for sequels?



Use ALL footage of Keaton and Affleck and summon them for some reshoots, perhaps making it a solely Bat-focused film. As in, the beginnings of the third Tim Burton universe movie we could have had ages ago.

Would that cost money: hell yes. But it will also SAVE it!

